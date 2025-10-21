Fuel prices drop as petrol sells GH¢12.77, diesel GH¢12.97

Fuel prices across Ghana have seen a significant reduction as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) adjust pump rates in response to lower global crude prices and the strengthening of the Ghana cedi.

Industry data projected a more than 4 percent decline in the cost of petrol and diesel per litre beginning October 16, 2025. Major OMCs have since slashed prices at their outlets.

At Star Oil, petrol is now selling at GH¢12.77 per litre, down from GH¢13.17, while diesel has dropped from GH¢13.45 to GH¢12.97. GOIL has also announced new rates — petrol now goes for GH¢12.98 per litre, down from GH¢13.38, and diesel is priced at GH¢13.85, compared to GH¢14.20 earlier in the month.

Petrosol, one of the early movers, adjusted its pump prices on October 17, 2025, selling petrol at GH¢13.48 per litre and diesel at GH¢14.18.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COC) confirmed that the latest reductions are driven by two key factors: a dip in international crude oil prices and the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

In its latest market analysis, the Chamber reported that the cedi strengthened from GH¢12.40 to GH¢12.25 to the dollar, marking a 1.21 percent gain during the current pricing window. The improvement was attributed to stronger foreign exchange inflows from commodity exports, renewed investor confidence following the Fifth IMF Review, and enhanced foreign exchange management by the Bank of Ghana.

On the international market, crude oil prices fell by 1.43 percent to $68.45 per barrel, while refined products followed suit — petrol declined by 4.54 percent, diesel by 3.94 percent, and LPG by 3.43 percent.

Despite the general trend, industry observers caution that not all of the over 200 OMCs may implement the full reduction at their pumps, as some companies previously absorbed cost increases during the early October pricing window.

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, welcomed the downward adjustments, saying they could help stabilise transport fares and ease economic pressure on consumers.

“These reductions will go a long way to relieve Ghanaians and help reduce the cost of living. We also commend OMCs that resisted the urge to increase prices earlier, even when data supported such moves,” he stated.

The recent drop in fuel prices marks a positive turn for motorists and transport operators, coming at a time when inflationary pressures have been a major concern for households and businesses alike.