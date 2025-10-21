Ofori-Atta saga: 'Stop the hullabaloo and go to court for him to be tried in absentia' – Adomako Kissi to Special Prosecutor

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has launched a scathing attack on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, accusing him of turning the case against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta into a “public spectacle” rather than a genuine legal pursuit.

Dr. Adomako Kissi said the Special Prosecutor’s approach was more about “media drama” than substance. He challenged Mr. Agyebeng to present evidence before a court if he genuinely believes Mr. Ofori-Atta has committed any crime.

“If you have a solid case, go to court. Stop the noise about extradition and international manhunts. He can be tried in absentia — he has lawyers in this country,” he said on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

“Enough of the hullabaloo. File your case, present your dockets, and let the court decide whether he’s guilty or innocent. That’s what real prosecutors do.”

He accused the Special Prosecutor of focusing on optics instead of legal substance, suggesting that the OSP’s ongoing attempts to extradite Mr. Ofori-Atta from the United States were unnecessary and damaging to reputations.

“Build your case properly and stop the public theatre. This so-called ‘Interpol thing’ is troubling when you haven’t exhausted the legal processes. I’ve seen powerful prosecutors work in silence — this showmanship is unbecoming,” he said.

The former MP also questioned the motives behind the OSP’s insistence on extradition, noting that many of the concerns raised had already been addressed by Mr. Ofori-Atta’s legal team.

“This is a case where the lawyers have apparently provided answers to most of the issues raised. So the question is — does it matter whether he answers in person or through his lawyers? What difference does that make?” he asked.

Dr. Adomako Kissi further criticised what he described as the “unnecessary duplication” of prosecutorial bodies in Ghana. He argued that the Office of the Attorney-General was competent enough to handle all criminal prosecutions without the creation of parallel institutions.

“I’ve always believed the Attorney-General’s office is enough if we’re serious about fighting crime. We keep adding offices and titles, but the real work isn’t being done. It’s getting tiring,” he said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in January 2025 named Ken Ofori-Atta as a suspect in multiple corruption-related cases, including alleged irregularities in contracts involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), the National Cathedral project, and certain health and tax refund expenditures.

Despite being declared a “fugitive from justice” in February 2025, Mr. Ofori-Atta remains in the United States. Ten months on, efforts to secure his extradition have stalled, with reports pointing to weak cooperation between the OSP and the Attorney-General’s Department.