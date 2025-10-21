ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank

CediRates Spotlight October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced a slight depreciation in value against the US dollar on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, recording an average buying rate of GHS10.52 and a selling rate of GHS11.33.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.75 for dollar purchases and GHS12.40 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.79 for buying and GHS10.81 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS13.97 for buying and GHS15.13 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.50.

The euro is also trading at GHS12.14 for buying and GHS13.15 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS12.60.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS10.64 and GHS10.65 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS14.26 and GHS14.25 respectively for remittances from the US or UK.

For the euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS12.33 and GHS12.31 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS11.56 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on inter...

2 hours ago

Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako Kissi Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako...

2 hours ago

There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque — Lawyer Sory There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque...

2 hours ago

You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder — Thaddeus Sory questions Ghana’s legal education system 'You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder' — Thaddeus Sory ...

2 hours ago

Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth 

3 hours ago

Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies

3 hours ago

GCB Bank holds on to dividend payment GCB Bank holds on to dividend payment

3 hours ago

Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

3 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentat...

3 hours ago

Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing inflation Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line