Saving Ghana: Exposing Political Loyalty That Betrays The Nation

Reasons why Ghanaians should stay away from these NPP leaders if they wish to see their country prosper.

The former chief justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, former MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, and former MP for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, are all corrupt and failed NPP politicians who also lack leadership abilities. Thus, why should these ineffective politicians convince Ghanaians that they are qualified to govern the country and manage its political and economic affairs as president?

Politicians who fail frequently use a variety of tactics to keep their power. They still interact with the media, sharing their viewpoints and stories through channels. They can change public opinion with the use of this prominence. Despite the demonstration of incompetence, NPP politicians use populist rhetoric that appeals to emotions and shared concerns, which can connect with some elements of the populace. Is Ghana safe with these politicians in our midst?

Ex-president John Mahama won the 2024 elections as a result of the NPP's biggest political deception, money laundering, Agyapadie governance, and widespread corruption, which caused Ghana's infrastructure, including the business, investment, health, and economic sectors, to collapse. However, Mahama's second coming has been a nightmare for the NPP, which is now on the verge of doing all in its power to ruin his government.

If Ghanaians haven't realized yet that the NPP is a party that doesn’t care about the people, but is only interested in the party’s welfare, then I don't think they will be wise again. The NPP is a political party founded on tribalism, incompetence, and corruption. Therefore, any attempts to regain power are not for the benefit of the people, but rather to revive the party. This post will demonstrate why the NPP is unhealthy and the most dangerous political party in Ghana.

I will not elaborate on the crimes the afore-mentioned NPP politicians who want to serve in the highest positions committed. However, I will pick some evidence and share it with the intelligent ones in Ghana to know that these politicians are not qualified in any way to serve the nation or Ghanaians. The greatest danger to any country is when a government has failed to perform for eight years and then promises Ghanaians that they will perform better this time.

I will never back a politician who has been linked to murder cases, linked to the death of a journalist in Ghana, and, most importantly, who threatened to burn down a president’s house. Furthermore, having a former vice president who lied to get power and then misled Ghanaians about creating 2.5 million jobs during his eight years in service, when he couldn't fulfill his promise to build toilets in every community, is unacceptable and harmful for any nation.

Subsequently, the former chief justice abused her position by continuously violating the constitution, taking over parliamentary cases, and sitting on her opponents' cases in support of her political party, in addition to engaging in corruption. Based more on her personal opinions than the constitution, the former chief justice ruined the country's democracy. She also continues to act inappropriately in court, displaying rudeness, arrogance, disrespect, and animosity. Such a person can’t lead a country to prosper. The NPP in opposition is evidence.

Similar to Jean Mensa, the head of the electoral commission, Gertrude Torkornoo left people perplexed and distrustful by failing to give a clear explanation for her decisions. Let's now finally focus on Bryan Acheampong. Based on the “Agyapadie” governance, he was involved in institutionalized corruption scandals and hijacked state properties, claiming that they are not profitable; therefore, he wants to purchase them as his property. That is a serious crime.

These NPP politicians should have been imprisoned for their crimes in any nation with a strong and functioning legal system, but Akufo-Addo was in power, the cases were ignored. Today, those who are supporting the NPP, including chiefs, heads of churches, and the tribal media, are undermining President Mahama's efforts because they are experiencing financial difficulties, since the major corruption routes and loopholes have been blocked.

The NPP is accusing the NDC of causing the illegal mining menace, even though Akufo-Addo granted more than 2000 licenses to illegal miners before leaving office, just to let Ghanaians know that Mahama has failed the fight against illegal mining. Ghanaians should not forget that the lengthy devastation of the country by Galamsey was also caused by Akufo-Addo, which was investigated by Al Jazeera in a documentary film known as the "Gold Mafia."

These NPP politicians are not eligible to serve the country or hold any public office because of the evidence I have shown against them. The prudent Ghanaians should stay away from them since they cannot afford to experience such economic and physical hardships again.