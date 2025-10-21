Dr. Minta Nyarku donates 500 LED bulbs to alma mater to alleviate lighting issues

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has donated 500 LED bulbs to his alma mater, Adisadel College, to address persistent lighting challenges in classrooms, dormitories, and other areas across the school campus.

The presentation was made on Monday, October 20, 2025, during a ceremony held at the school. Dr. Nyarku explained that as an alumnus, he felt a responsibility to support the school.

“I found it prudent to come and support my school,” Dr. Nyarku stated. “I am therefore donating these 500 bulbs to help light up the classrooms, dormitories, and any other place the school deems appropriate.”

He indicated that the donation aligns with his ongoing constituency-wide initiative, "Operation Light Up Cape Coast North," a project that has been a cornerstone of his work since taking office.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Senior Housemaster Mr. Nathaniel Nkrumah pledged that the bulbs would be used for their intended purpose.

“We need these bulbs very much, and they will be used for the purpose for which they were presented to us,” an elated Mr. Nkrumah said. “We are very grateful to you for your support.”