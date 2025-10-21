ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 21 Oct 2025 General News

Dr. Minta Nyarku donates 500 LED bulbs to alma mater to alleviate lighting issues

Dr. Minta Nyarku donates 500 LED bulbs to alma mater to alleviate lighting issues

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, has donated 500 LED bulbs to his alma mater, Adisadel College, to address persistent lighting challenges in classrooms, dormitories, and other areas across the school campus.

The presentation was made on Monday, October 20, 2025, during a ceremony held at the school. Dr. Nyarku explained that as an alumnus, he felt a responsibility to support the school.

“I found it prudent to come and support my school,” Dr. Nyarku stated. “I am therefore donating these 500 bulbs to help light up the classrooms, dormitories, and any other place the school deems appropriate.”

He indicated that the donation aligns with his ongoing constituency-wide initiative, "Operation Light Up Cape Coast North," a project that has been a cornerstone of his work since taking office.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Senior Housemaster Mr. Nathaniel Nkrumah pledged that the bulbs would be used for their intended purpose.

“We need these bulbs very much, and they will be used for the purpose for which they were presented to us,” an elated Mr. Nkrumah said. “We are very grateful to you for your support.”

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Madagascars president names civilian PM after military takeover Madagascar's president names civilian PM after military takeover

3 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’m committed to clean and issue-based campaign’ — Bryan Acheampong NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’m committed to clean and issue-based campaign’ — Bryan A...

3 hours ago

Sam George, Ntim Fordjour and 8 other MPs reintroduce anti-gay bill in Parliament Sam George, Ntim Fordjour and 8 other MPs reintroduce anti-gay bill in Parliamen...

3 hours ago

Bono East: Government imposes curfew on Gulumpe, nearby towns over chieftaincy tensions Bono East: Government imposes curfew on Gulumpe, nearby towns over chieftaincy t...

3 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Nana Yaw Sarpong Ofori-Atta’s case a test of Ghana’s commitment to equal justice — UP's Nana Yaw ...

3 hours ago

Deputy General Secretary of the United Party, Nana Yaw Sarpong Kissi Agyebeng’s relationship with Ofori-Atta family hindering corruption probe ...

3 hours ago

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta INTERPOL Red Notice has restricted Ofori-Atta’s international movement — OSP

3 hours ago

Politicisation could make Ofori-Atta’s extradition process difficult — OSP Politicisation could make Ofori-Atta’s extradition process difficult — OSP

3 hours ago

Conduct your campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner — Akufo-Addo to NPP aspirants Conduct your campaigns in a healthy, issue-based manner — Akufo-Addo to NPP aspi...

3 hours ago

MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minister MPs are also victims, not instigators of conflicts — Deputy Communications Minis...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line