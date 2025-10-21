Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako Kissi

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has called for more sophisticated investigations to uncover the masterminds and financiers behind recent violent conflicts in parts of the country.

His call follows a deadly shooting incident at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office in Garu on Monday, October 20, which claimed four lives, including a headteacher, a local chief, and an NHIA staff member.

Reacting to the development on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Tuesday, October 21, Dr. Adomako Kissi said Ghana’s approach to dealing with such incidents must move beyond arresting those who physically commit the crimes.

He argued that the real perpetrators are often those who fund or orchestrate the attacks from behind the scenes, sometimes from outside the country.

“The problem is beyond the characters that go and shoot, and that is why we need sophisticated investigative work to go beyond the contract killers and the vagabonds,” he stressed.

He explained that most of those caught with weapons are only hired hands, describing them as “drug peddlers, armed robbers, and gun runners by profession” who act on the orders of powerful individuals.

“Somebody with an intention to do revenge will pay a good amount of money to these men to execute the act, while the financier stays three steps removed from the crime. The person might even be in one of the regions, just relaxed, waiting for it to happen,” he said.