There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque — Lawyer Sory

Lawyer Thaddeus Sory has dismissed calls for an amendment to Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the procedure for removing justices of the superior courts.

According to him, the process that led to the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo was not opaque, contrary to her claims in court challenging the process.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, October 20, Mr. Sory, who represented one of the petitioners, said the committee in charge of the removal proceedings clearly defined its procedure from the beginning.

“Claims that the committee was applying rules that didn’t exist or were opaque are plainly false. Right from the first day, the committee indicated its procedure,” he stated.

“There is nothing wrong with Article 146. This is not the first time I’ve been involved in Article 146 proceedings. In the Oppong vs A and Attorney General case; the first brought under Article 146, the process was followed, and nobody raised issues about due process or fairness,” he added.

Mr. Sory also criticised the former Chief Justice for what he described as her focus on “trivial judicial matters” instead of broader issues affecting the administration of justice during her tenure.

He recalled a June 2020 case involving a justice of the Superior Court, in which Justice Jones Dotse urged the Rules of Court Committee to develop clear guidelines for proceedings under Article 146 of the Constitution.

“Justice Torkonoo became Chief Justice around that time but spent her tenure making rules that were plainly unconstitutional and forgot Article 146,” he said.