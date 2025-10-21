Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies

The Chairman of the Constitutional and Legal Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Frank Davies, has dismissed claims that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been obstructing corruption investigations against him by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to him, the former minister has made himself available through legally acceptable means, despite not being physically present to answer questions in person.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, October 20, Lawyer Davies explained that his client had requested to be interviewed virtually, a request the OSP declined.

“Ken Ofori-Atta made himself available through legally permissible means. When this matter broke, he, through his lawyers, wrote to the OSP that he was available for an electronic transmission or video conference, which is permissible by law. The OSP didn’t accede to that,” he stated.

“The OSP refused to take advantage of that and insisted on an in-person interview, whatever that meant, only God knows. So nobody can be heard saying that Ofori-Atta is frustrating the process or that he’s not making himself available,” he added.

His remarks follow a recent revelation by the Office of the Attorney General that it is yet to receive the OSP’s investigation docket to initiate the former minister’s extradition process.

Meanwhile, the OSP has said it is almost done with its investigations and will soon forward the docket to the Attorney General to begin the extradition process.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is reportedly receiving medical treatment abroad, was declared wanted by the OSP earlier this year after failing to honour multiple invitations for questioning over alleged corruption-related offences.

The OSP subsequently requested an INTERPOL Red Notice for his arrest in connection with investigations into alleged abuse of public office for profit, particularly regarding the National Cathedral project and the SML revenue assurance contract.