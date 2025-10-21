The Politics of Decamping in Nigeria: Deceived or Betrayed?

Safe Haven: Winning or Losing?

In Nigeria's volatile political terrain, decamping otherwise known as political defection has become a recurring feature in every electoral cycle. It is no longer shocking to see high-profile politicians jump ship from one political party to another, often just before or after elections, leaving citizens asking: Were we deceived, or betrayed? And for the defectors themselves, does this act offer a true safe haven or is it ultimately a short-term win that ends in long-term loss?

Understanding Decamping in the Nigerian Context

Unlike mature democracies where party loyalty and ideology often run deep, Nigerian politics is largely driven by personal interests, godfatherism, ethnic alliances, and access to state resources. In this setting, political parties serve more as vehicles to power than ideological homes.

This fluidity has led to a culture where loyalty is negotiable, and defection is not only common but often rewarded. The cycle is familiar: a politician falls out of favor in Party A, defects to Party B, receives a hero’s welcome, and sometimes even gets a new political office or ticket.

Deceived: The Voter's Plight

When a politician who was voted into office under one party suddenly defects to another especially without consulting the electorate it raises serious questions about democratic accountability. Voters often feel deceived, having cast their ballot based not only on the individual but on the party's manifesto, leadership, and promises.

This deception is worsened when defections occur shortly after elections, suggesting that the move was premeditated, using the party machinery only as a ladder to victory.

Betrayed: The Politician’s Defense

From the politician’s angle, many defections is framed as responses to betrayal within their original party. Common grievances include:

Denial of tickets for re-election,

Marginalization by party leadership,

Ideological disagreement (though rare),

Lack of internal democracy,

Failure to fulfill campaign promises due to party politics.

Some argue they defect to "serve their people better" or to "align with the ruling party for development." While this may sound noble, it often masks more pragmatic motives like political survival or relevance.

The Safe Haven Illusion: Winning or Losing?

For many defectors, switching parties appears to be a “safe haven “a political refuge where they expect to escape marginalization, secure appointments, or remain electorally viable. But the outcomes are mixed.

Short-term Wins:

Access to federal resources if the defection is to the ruling party (often APC or PDP). Protection from investigations or political witch-hunts.

Increased bargaining power within the new party.

Long-term Losses:

Loss of credibility among voters and civil society.

Risk of political irrelevance if the new party denies them space in future contests.

Being viewed as untrustworthy, even within the new party.

Failure to win elections, especially if the electorate sees through the opportunism.

Recent political history shows that not all defectors win elections. Many miscalculate the electorate's mood and overestimate their personal political capital. Some even defect multiple times, turning into political nomads welcome everywhere, trusted nowhere.

A Game of Elites, A Loss for Democracy

The high frequency of defections reveals a deeper crisis in Nigeria’s democracy:

Weak political institutions,

Lack of ideological clarity among parties,

Politics without consequences,

Voter disenfranchisement and apathy.

When defections are based on personal gain rather than policy differences, democracy suffers. It becomes a chessboard where the elite move at will, and the masses watch from the sidelines confused, disillusioned, and powerless.

Can the Cycle Be Broken?

To restore political integrity and voter confidence, Nigeria must:

Reform Electoral Laws: Enforce stricter anti-defection laws, especially for elected officeholders.

Strengthen Internal Democracy: Encourage party structures that value merit, inclusion, and accountability.

Promote Political Education: Empower citizens to demand issue-based politics over personality-based campaigns.

Penalize Opportunistic Defections: Make it politically risky to defect purely for survival.

Conclusion

In Nigerian politics, the line between being deceived and being betrayed is often blurred. While politicians claim betrayal, voters feel deceived. And though defectors may find temporary refuge in a new party a so-called “safe haven” history has shown that such havens can quickly turn into political traps.

In the end, decamping may offer short-term gain, but at the cost of long-term trust and democratic growth. Until Nigerian politics is anchored in ideology and accountability.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical /Science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP