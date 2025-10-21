Massive blaze at Kantamanto

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have brought under control a massive fire that ravaged several commercial structures at Kantamanto’s Tazani Lane near Ecobank in Accra during the early hours of Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

According to the GNFS, a distress call was received at 1:31 a.m., prompting an immediate response. The first fire tender arrived on the scene at 1:42 a.m., just 11 minutes after the call.

In total, seven fire engines and a turntable ladder were deployed from the Circle, Industrial Area, Accra Regional Headquarters, Madina, and Legon fire stations, with two additional appliances dispatched from the National Headquarters to reinforce the operation.

After nearly three hours of intense firefighting, the inferno was successfully confined at 4:49 a.m., preventing it from spreading to nearby properties.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, accompanied by the Director of Operations, the Greater Accra Regional Commander, and other senior officers, visited the scene to assess the damage and offer operational guidance.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, though teams remain on-site to douse residual flames and prevent any possible reignition.

The GNFS has commenced investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire, which has caused significant destruction to businesses in the area.