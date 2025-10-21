ModernGhana logo
"Ghanaian writer and poet Jesse Yaw returns to the literary world with novel ‘Flute of the Holy Spirit’ 

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Jesse Yaw is a leading and prominent Ghanaian writer, poet, philanthropist, social scientist, and Businessman
TUE, 21 OCT 2025
Jesse Yaw is a leading and prominent Ghanaian writer, poet, philanthropist, social scientist, and Businessman

Jesse Yaw is a leading and prominent Ghanaian writer, poet, philanthropist, social scientist, and Businessman. An innovative political and economic thought leader and cultural icon, advocating for global peace and social justice.

Spearheading peace and reconciliation efforts across war torn African nations, resulting in key military withdrawals and disarmaments across the region. Jesse’s heritage sewn into the constitution of the Royal Ashanti tribe of the Akan people.

He previously released his award-winning and best best-selling pieces of work, “Silent Ebony,” and “The Deconstruction of Humanity’s Voice, But We are Still Standing,” which has garnered global acclaim and international recognition, both pieces of literature being catalogued in the prestigious Schomburg Centre for Research in Black Culture in the United States of America, alongside literature from Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King.

Flute of the Holy Spirit
Jesse Yaw’s highly anticipated forthcoming new collection of poetic literature, entitled “Flute of the Holy Spirit” explores Jesse Yaw’s spiritual journey, using vivid and provocative imagery inside of the musical notes of poetry and prose to investigate, politics, authority, history, modernity, love, heartbreak, interstate conflict and religion which masterfully probes the most vulnerable and perplexed aspects of the human character, such as control, power, greed, pain, trauma, love, family ties, racial justice, seeking to break pathological chains. Jesse’s words are his flute, through which he challenges political persecution, oppression and trauma. He uses personification as a means to allow readers to draw close to his emotions, his spirit and soul.

Jesse’s poetic literature unapologetically challenges the current human conditioning, and challenges us to question ourselves, and our interpretations of current political issues, racial inequality, historical and social events, such as black political identity, impacts of Artificial Intelligence, social media and the struggle for freedom from the imprisonment of the mind and mental health concerns.

This collection of poetry serves as a cleansing spiritual flute, which provides awareness, faith, an awakening, fellowship, spirituality, brotherhood and an outpouring for the fearless voices of those who are ostracised, imprisoned, broken, traumatized and those who seek freedom and liberation through Christ.

Jesse concedes that the re-education of the mind is central to the true emancipation of African descendants and that poetry is the flute of life that allows humans to see and feel each other free of judgment and pain.

Jesse Yaw takes us through his spiritual journey, and the bondage of trauma, human life and the unravelling of human nature, using powerful tactile, visual, and olfactory images to draw living and breathing images, events in the reader’s mind causing a renewal of mind, consistently uplifting and giving praise to the holy father."

