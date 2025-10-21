GCB Bank suspends dividend payment over regulatory breach linked to cocoa debt restructuring

GCB Bank PLC has announced the suspension of its planned dividend payment for the 2024 financial year due to a temporary regulatory non-compliance issue tied to the restructuring of cocoa sector debts.

In a statement issued on October 20, 2025, the bank explained that it had not received the mandatory “no objection” approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), a prerequisite for executing the dividend payment approved by shareholders in May.

According to the statement, the delay arises from a breach of the central bank’s single obligor limit following the conversion of restructured cocoa bills into long-term bonds. Previously, cocoa bills were classified similarly to treasury bills for regulatory purposes, but their reclassification as bonds has altered their treatment under financial regulations, pushing the bank into temporary non-compliance.

“The Bank is actively engaging with the regulator to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and to restore full compliance,” GCB stated. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to sound governance, regulatory compliance, and the protection of shareholder value.”

The announcement halts what would have been a major payout to investors. The bank’s board had proposed a dividend of GH¢1 per share, amounting to GH¢265 million — the first since the two-year freeze caused by the domestic debt exchange programme that eroded the bank’s capital buffers.

The decision comes despite GCB Bank’s exceptional performance in 2024. At its 31st Annual General Meeting in May, the bank reported a pre-tax profit of GH¢1.9 billion, representing a 23.3 percent year-on-year increase. Total assets rose to GH¢42.8 billion, while customer deposits climbed to GH¢34.5 billion.

The bank also reported a strong capital position, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 15.23 percent, comfortably above the 13 percent regulatory minimum.

GCB assured shareholders that once the compliance issue is resolved, the board will revisit the dividend decision in consultation with the Bank of Ghana.