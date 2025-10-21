ModernGhana logo
Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a one-day working visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as part of his nationwide development and accountability tour.

A statement issued by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Western Regional Communication Bureau and signed by its Communications Officer, Richard Kirk-Mensah, confirmed that the visit will feature the official sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Sekondi-Takoradi to Cape Coast dual carriageway.

The project, a key component of President Mahama’s “Big Push” agenda, is expected to significantly boost trade, transportation, and regional connectivity between the Western and Central Regions.

“This transformative road project will not only enhance economic activity but also improve travel efficiency and safety for thousands of commuters,” the statement noted.

During the visit, President Mahama will also tour and inspect ongoing healthcare infrastructure projects, including the expansion works at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital. His inspection forms part of his administration’s broader agenda to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system and ensure equitable access to quality medical services across the country.

The Western Region tour underscores President Mahama’s continued commitment to infrastructure renewal, job creation, and improved public service delivery under his leadership.

