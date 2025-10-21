Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation

Ghana’s Parliament will reconvene today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament the final parliamentary sitting for the year.

The session is expected to be a crucial one, as the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is scheduled to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in mid-November. The presentation will outline government priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and measures to strengthen economic stability.

Two newly elected Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) — Bernard Bediako Baidoo of Akwatia and Professor Alidu Seidu of Tamale Central — will be officially sworn in during today’s sitting.

Another major highlight will be the vetting of Supreme Court Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie by Parliament’s Appointments Committee following his nomination for the position of Chief Justice.

In addition, government is expected to lay before the House a legislative instrument (L.I.) that seeks to revoke L.I. 2462, which currently grants the President authority to approve mining operations in forest reserves. The proposed move forms part of renewed efforts to combat illegal mining and protect Ghana’s forest resources.

Throughout the session, legislators will also deliberate on critical bills, motions, and policy statements from various ministries and government agencies as the House concludes its work for the year.