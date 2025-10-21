ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Parliament Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

Ghana’s Parliament will reconvene today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, for the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament the final parliamentary sitting for the year.

The session is expected to be a crucial one, as the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, is scheduled to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in mid-November. The presentation will outline government priorities for the upcoming fiscal year and measures to strengthen economic stability.

Two newly elected Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) — Bernard Bediako Baidoo of Akwatia and Professor Alidu Seidu of Tamale Central — will be officially sworn in during today’s sitting.

Another major highlight will be the vetting of Supreme Court Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie by Parliament’s Appointments Committee following his nomination for the position of Chief Justice.

In addition, government is expected to lay before the House a legislative instrument (L.I.) that seeks to revoke L.I. 2462, which currently grants the President authority to approve mining operations in forest reserves. The proposed move forms part of renewed efforts to combat illegal mining and protect Ghana’s forest resources.

Throughout the session, legislators will also deliberate on critical bills, motions, and policy statements from various ministries and government agencies as the House concludes its work for the year.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on inter...

36 minutes ago

Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako Kissi Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako...

36 minutes ago

There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque — Lawyer Sory There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque...

46 minutes ago

You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder — Thaddeus Sory questions Ghana’s legal education system 'You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder' — Thaddeus Sory ...

46 minutes ago

Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth 

1 hour ago

Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies

1 hour ago

GCB Bank suspends dividend payment over regulatory breach linked to cocoa debt restructuring GCB Bank suspends dividend payment over regulatory breach linked to cocoa debt r...

1 hour ago

Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

1 hour ago

Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentat...

1 hour ago

Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing inflation Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line