Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing inflation

  Tue, 21 Oct 2025
Fitch Solutions has raised Ghana’s 2025 economic growth forecast from 4.2% to 4.9%, citing signs of renewed macroeconomic stability driven by easing inflation, a relatively stable cedi, and resilient agricultural performance.

In its September 2025 Monthly Outlook report, the UK-based research firm said Ghana’s economy remains firmly on a recovery path despite persistent challenges such as tight fiscal consolidation, elevated interest rates, and stagnant oil output.

The upward revision follows a stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance, when GDP grew by 5.3% year-on-year, fueled mainly by a sharp rebound in agricultural production. Fitch expects growth momentum to continue into 2026, projecting an expansion of about 5.0%, supported by falling inflation, expected monetary policy easing, and increased public spending as the country’s IMF-supported programme concludes.

According to recent Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) data, economic growth moderated to 4.5% in July 2025, compared to 8.3% during the same period last year. Agriculture remained the economy’s standout performer, expanding by 8.0% — a significant jump from 2.4% recorded in July 2024.

Fitch also forecasts inflation to drop to 8.0% by the end of 2025, down from 11.5% in August — the lowest level in four years. The report attributes this trend to a combination of a stable exchange rate, moderating global energy prices, and improving consumer confidence.

The latest projection surpasses both the IMF’s 4.0% and the government’s 4.4% growth targets for 2025, reflecting renewed investor optimism about Ghana’s economic prospects.

However, Fitch cautioned that sustaining this recovery will hinge on fiscal discipline, continued structural reforms, and maintaining exchange rate stability to preserve the current momentum.

