Attorney-General and OSP in tango over extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta

The Attorney-General’s Department has intensified efforts to extradite former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from the United States by formally requesting his case docket from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai disclosed that multiple letters have been sent to the OSP seeking full access to the investigative records on Mr. Ofori-Atta. He explained that the docket is crucial for Ghana to comply with international legal procedures and present a solid case to U.S. authorities through the proper judicial and diplomatic channels.

“We have sent several formal requests to the Office of the Special Prosecutor to release the full docket on the matter. That is the procedural step required to initiate an extradition request,” Dr. Srem-Sai said in an interview on GHOne TV.

He noted that without the complete docket, the Attorney-General’s Department cannot advance the extradition process. “As of now, we don’t have the docket from the OSP. We must present the full case file to the U.S. Embassy in the same way it is done when Ghana extradites individuals to the U.S.,” he explained.

Sources within the legal establishment suggest that the move demonstrates the government’s determination to uphold due process and ensure accountability regardless of an individual’s position or location.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has not yet commented on the Attorney-General’s request or provided details on when it intends to release the documents.

This latest development comes amid renewed public interest in the ongoing investigation into alleged financial misconduct during Mr. Ofori-Atta’s tenure as Finance Minister.