A/R: Asuoho-Konkoma Basic School, health center collapsing due to galamsey activities

Residents of Asuoho Konkoma in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region say they are living in constant fear as illegal miners have taken over lands belonging to the community’s basic school and health center.

According to residents, the miners have encroached on buffer zones reserved for both facilities and dug deep pits dangerously close to the buildings, posing a major threat to lives and property.

“The situation is very worrying. Our only basic school is being taken over by illegal miners. They are now operating right on the school’s premises,” a resident told this reporter on Monday.

The community’s health center is also under threat, as miners are reportedly working just a few meters away from the facility. “The same is happening at our health center. If the authorities don’t act quickly, we may soon lose both the school and the clinic,” another resident lamented.

Residents say several complaints to the Bosomtwe District Assembly and other authorities have yielded no results. They accuse the relevant agencies of failing to act decisively despite the growing environmental and safety risks.

The community is now appealing to the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to intervene urgently and stop the illegal mining operations before the situation gets out of hand.

“We are on the brink of losing both our school and health center because of galamsey,” a resident warned, calling for immediate government action to protect the town’s essential public facilities.