OTEC School's inaugural Boakye Agyarko Excellence Awards sees female student win top two awards

A 25-year-old talented student journalist, Davina Arhin, popularly known as Afia Fosuhemaa, has been adjudged the Best Broadcast Journalist at the maiden Boakye Agyarko Excellence Awards.

The event, organized by the OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies, was held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to honor outstanding students who excelled during the school's Specialization competition.

The school as part of their SRC week celebration organized a specialization competition where students designed and presented their own broadcast programs

Davina's exceptional performance saw her rise above her peers to clinch two major awards: Best Program Host and Overall Best Student Journalist.

A total of 12 students were awarded in various categories, including Best News Anchor, Best Reporter, Best Sports Presenters, Best Producer, and Best MCR Person.

The Acting Dean of Students for OTEC School of Journalism and Communication , Jacob Agyenim Boateng, commended all students for their dedication and praised Davina for her outstanding performance.

He revealed that the event was named in honor of Hon. Boakye Agyarko, the Aspiring National Chairman of the NPP, for his continued support to the student body of OTEC School.

"Davina Arhin's achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication. We're grateful to Hon. Boakye Agyarko for his financial support, which made this event possible," he added.

Davina Arhin expressed her gratitude to the school authorities, student body, course mates, and family for their support.

"I'm really touched by your support. I'm eternally grateful," she said.

She also urged student journalists to remain consistent in their training to enhance their development.