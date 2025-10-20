A/R: SSNIT takes education drive to basic schools during mobile service week

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has taken its educational mandate to public basic schools in the Ashanti Region.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, staff from SSNIT visited Asawase Presbyterian Basic School to educate junior high school students and staff on the importance of understanding SSNIT's work and benefits.

Led by the Kumasi Area Manager for SSNIT, Mr. Henry Imoru, the team read books about SSNIT's work to the students.

Mr. Imoru emphasized the need to bring SSNIT's work closer to its members, stating, "This week, in addition to celebrating our 60th anniversary, we are also marking SSNIT Mobile Service Week where we move our offices closer to our members."

He encouraged the students to serve as SSNIT ambassadors and commended the school's authorities for allowing the students to learn more about SSNIT.

The Assistant Headmaster, Mr. Ofori Odamtey, thanked SSNIT for the initiative, noting that it has been helpful in giving students a clear understanding of SSNIT's role.

"We are change agents, so management felt it wise to imbue in you what it means to roll on SSNIT," Mr. Imoru said, highlighting the significance of the engagement.

Mr. Odamtey also urged workers to take their contributions seriously and secure their future.