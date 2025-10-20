PTA initiates renovation project at KTI, appeals for funding

The Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) in the Ashanti Region has launched a renovation project to improve the school's infrastructure.

The project aims to provide state-of-the-art facilities for effective teaching and learning, addressing the growing student population's need for additional infrastructure.

The PTA's Financial Secretary, Abdul Basit Yawuza, revealed that the group has adopted four blocks for renovation during the first phase of the project.

"Currently, our strength can accommodate only four blocks, including the administration, Science block, auditorium, and the boys' dormitory blocks," he said. "We have already commenced the work, and some of the blocks will be expanded to host more students."

Mr. Yawuza appealed to Members of Parliament in the region, development partners, old students, and other stakeholders to support the project.

The PTA is planning a second phase of renovation after completing the first phase and is counting on public support.

The renovation project is necessary, given that the school has not seen major renovations in 30 years.

The PTA's initiative aims to enhance the learning environment and provide students with modern facilities.