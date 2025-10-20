Afua Kobi Ampem Girls SHS design radio-controlled aircraft for Ghana Air Force Aviation College

Afua Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School has taken another significant step in promoting technological development in Ghana by donating a radio-controlled aircraft to the Ghana Air Force Aviation College.

The aircraft, named GHF Susan after a 3rd-year STEM student, is designed to serve as an educational tool to enhance practical training for students at the college.

Led by Engineer Ferdinand Sam, a tutor at the school, the team presented the craft to the Air Force on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Mr. Sam expressed gratitude to the authorities at the college for their warm reception and pledged the school's commitment to working on life-changing projects that will benefit the country.

The Commanding Officer of the college, Wing Commander Ntiamoah, received the model on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff.

This donation marks another milestone in the school's partnership with state institutions to further technological development in Ghana.

The Afua Kobi SHS STEM Department has previously designed drones for the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Air Force, demonstrating its commitment to nurturing innovation and technological advancement in the country.

The school's efforts are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of Ghana's technological landscape.