Ghanaian youth urged to harness digital economy for jobs and sustainable livelihoods

Ghanaian youths have been encouraged to take advantage of the expanding global digital economy to address unemployment and build sustainable careers through remote and freelance work.

The call was made by Dr. Vincent Opong, Chief Executive Officer of Skills Builders Academy, during the Ho Digital Conference held on Friday, October 16, 2025.

The event, organised in collaboration with Skills Builders Academy, brought together over 160 participants, including students, national service personnel, security officers, and technology enthusiasts from across the Ho Municipality.

Dr. Opong highlighted the vast opportunities presented by remote work platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork, stressing that the global freelance economy is projected to reach $455 billion by 2030, up from $325 billion currently.

“The freelance economy is exploding,” he said. “I encourage the youth to learn digital skills like social media management so they can have their share of the global market.”

He lamented the persistent rise in youth unemployment despite numerous government initiatives over the years, urging young people to use their mobile phones and laptops as tools for income generation.

“In the USA, millions are being made through social media every year. You can do the same right here in Ho if you take advantage of digital skills,” he added.

Mr. Charles Gomenu, Ho Municipal Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), reinforced the message, calling on the youth to be proactive in developing digital competencies.

“It’s time to stop waiting for government jobs after school or national service,” he said. “There are remote jobs that allow you to work from Ho for clients in the UK or the US if you have the right skills.”

He encouraged the youth to make use of local innovation hubs such as Genius IT, Node 8, and other digital centres to equip themselves with global-standard digital skills. Mr. Gomenu also highlighted the government’s National Youth Policy, which prioritises digital skills development as part of Ghana’s youth empowerment framework.

“By 2027, the goal is for all basic schools to have ICT centres, but that can only happen through strong partnerships. The youth are key players in implementing this policy,” he noted. He commended organisations like Genius IT, Node 8, and Love Aid Foundation for their ongoing work in digital empowerment.

He also revealed that plans are underway for Love Aid Foundation to collaborate with a U.S.-based partner to train unemployed graduates in Ho on digital tools and remote work opportunities.

Princess Lovia Tetteh, Executive Director of Love Aid Foundation, described the conference as a major success for youth empowerment in Ho.

“I didn’t expect such a huge turnout, but I’m glad young people showed interest. This event was designed to help them explore and monetise digital platforms,” she said. “We will make this an annual event because Ho needs this kind of awareness.”

Mr. Emmanuel Zoe Agbesi, Chief Steward of Boombees Bloc Ghana, urged participants to strike a balance between technological advancement and human values.

“Technology is moving fast, but we must remember it’s people first, machines next,” he cautioned. “Know why you’re learning a skill — whether for technical mastery or awareness.”

He encouraged the youth to stay disciplined, seek mentorship, and persist in developing their talents. “Opportunities are all around us. Life itself is about asking, seeking, and knocking until the door opens,” he advised.

Other speakers included Godsway Kubi, Online Trust and Safety Specialist; Desmond Kitsi, Founder of Genius IT Foundation Ghana; Engr. Joshua Amegashie-Viglo, Founder of LuXuB Reality; Saviour Kwame Agbevey, CEO of Future Ready Tech Hub; and Jonathan Edem Klu, Creative Lead at Node 8.

The Ho Digital Conference forms part of broader efforts to equip the youth of the Volta Region with relevant digital skills to thrive in the global digital economy. Speakers agreed that empowering the next generation through technology is one of the most effective ways to reduce youth unemployment and drive inclusive national development.