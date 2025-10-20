NACOC, Pharmacy Council donate medical supplies to support Inmates with substance use disorders at Koforidua Prisons

The Eastern Regional Command (ERC) of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Office of the Pharmacy Council, has donated a wide range of pharmaceutical products to the Koforidua Male Prisons to support inmates battling Substance Use Disorders (SUD).

The donation, made on October 16, 2025, included over 248 different types of medications—comprising capsules, tablets, syrups, and injectables—aimed at assisting inmates experiencing withdrawal symptoms as part of their recovery process.

According to officials, the gesture was in response to appeals made during counseling sessions by inmates undergoing treatment for substance dependency.

The Eastern Regional Commander of NACOC, PNCO Philomina Obenewaa Sackar, expressed her satisfaction with the ongoing counseling programme and encouraged the inmates to take it seriously. “These sessions are a pathway to reform and personal growth. I urge all of you to use this opportunity to turn your lives around and come out better,” she said.

She further advised the inmates to open up about their challenges so they can receive the necessary support to aid their recovery and reintegration into society.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Pharmacy Council, Rev. Benjamin Narh Borkor, commended the inmates for their courage and willingness to seek help. “Acknowledging the need for help is the first step toward breaking free from addiction. This is not the end of your journey but a turning point toward positive change,” he encouraged.

Rev. Borkor also proposed that some of the rehabilitated inmates be engaged in sensitisation programmes to educate young people, particularly students, on the dangers of drug abuse. He said this would help discourage youth involvement in substance use and promote a drug-free lifestyle.

Receiving the items, Chief Superintendent Godfred Apeatu, Deputy Officer-in-Charge of the Koforidua Male Prisons, expressed gratitude to NACOC and the Pharmacy Council for their timely intervention. “These medications will go a long way in addressing the health needs of inmates, especially those struggling with withdrawal symptoms,” he said.

DSP Francis Dogbe Komla, Officer-in-Charge of the Prison Counseling Unit, also thanked the donors, describing the contribution as “a critical boost” to the ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

Some inmates who are part of the counseling programme expressed excitement about the donation, saying it would help them stay drug-free and manage withdrawal challenges effectively.

The NACOC and Pharmacy Council team later toured the prison’s tailoring centre, where they interacted with inmates undergoing vocational training. They commended their progress and encouraged them to continue developing skills that will aid their reintegration after release.

Officials from both institutions expressed hope that the donation will significantly support the recovery journey of inmates with SUD, reduce relapse cases, and contribute to ongoing rehabilitation and reformation efforts within the Koforidua Prisons.