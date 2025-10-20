Sangu Delle Foundation donates GHS5,000 to support patients at St. Theresa’s Hospital in Nandom

The Sangu Delle Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding healthcare access for vulnerable residents of Nandom with another donation to St. Theresa’s Hospital.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the Foundation’s Executive Director, Mr. Baghr Francis, presented a cheque of GHS 5,000 to the hospital under the Sangu Delle Patient Support Fund. The cheque was received by Mr. Raphael Bakura, Matron of the hospital, and Dr. Padmore, Senior Medical Officer.

This marks the Foundation’s second donation to the facility in just over three months, following an initial contribution of GHS 5,000 made in July 2025. The initiative stems from a vision introduced in May 2025 when Dr. Sangu Delle visited St. Theresa’s Hospital to discuss ways to improve healthcare access for financially challenged patients.

During the presentation, Mr. Francis reiterated the Foundation’s dedication to social impact and health equity. “We believe that no one should be denied healthcare due to financial hardship. This is one more step in building the Nandom we deserve—a healthier, more compassionate, and inclusive community,” he said.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the hospital, Ms. Bakura commended the Foundation for its continuous support. “We are deeply thankful to the Sangu Delle Foundation for this generous gesture. These funds will go a long way in assisting patients who cannot afford their medical bills, especially those in critical need,” she noted.

Dr. Padmore added that the donation would strengthen the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare. “This timely intervention will enhance our ability to serve the community effectively. We hope this partnership continues to grow, helping more residents access the care they deserve,” he said.

Through such consistent support, the Sangu Delle Foundation continues to play a vital role in improving healthcare delivery in Nandom, ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of essential medical care.