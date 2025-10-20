ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sangu Delle Foundation donates GHS5,000 to support patients at St. Theresa’s Hospital in Nandom

By Mohammed Abdulai || Nandom, Upper West Region
Health Sangu Delle Foundation donates GHS5,000 to support patients at St. Theresa’s Hospital in Nandom
MON, 20 OCT 2025

The Sangu Delle Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding healthcare access for vulnerable residents of Nandom with another donation to St. Theresa’s Hospital.

On Monday, October 20, 2025, the Foundation’s Executive Director, Mr. Baghr Francis, presented a cheque of GHS 5,000 to the hospital under the Sangu Delle Patient Support Fund. The cheque was received by Mr. Raphael Bakura, Matron of the hospital, and Dr. Padmore, Senior Medical Officer.

This marks the Foundation’s second donation to the facility in just over three months, following an initial contribution of GHS 5,000 made in July 2025. The initiative stems from a vision introduced in May 2025 when Dr. Sangu Delle visited St. Theresa’s Hospital to discuss ways to improve healthcare access for financially challenged patients.

During the presentation, Mr. Francis reiterated the Foundation’s dedication to social impact and health equity. “We believe that no one should be denied healthcare due to financial hardship. This is one more step in building the Nandom we deserve—a healthier, more compassionate, and inclusive community,” he said.

Expressing appreciation on behalf of the hospital, Ms. Bakura commended the Foundation for its continuous support. “We are deeply thankful to the Sangu Delle Foundation for this generous gesture. These funds will go a long way in assisting patients who cannot afford their medical bills, especially those in critical need,” she noted.

Dr. Padmore added that the donation would strengthen the hospital’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare. “This timely intervention will enhance our ability to serve the community effectively. We hope this partnership continues to grow, helping more residents access the care they deserve,” he said.

Through such consistent support, the Sangu Delle Foundation continues to play a vital role in improving healthcare delivery in Nandom, ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of essential medical care.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Ghana Water Limited requires GH 300 million to desilt major treatment intakes — MD Ghana Water Limited requires GH₵ 300 million to desilt major treatment intakes —...

41 minutes ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs and GRIDCos planned power maintenance on October 21 Here are areas to be affected by ECGs and GRIDCos planned power maintenance on O...

41 minutes ago

Headmaster of Garu D/A Junior High School shot dead How four people including NHIA staff, headteacher and chief killed as gunmen ope...

41 minutes ago

Attorney-General and OSP in tango over extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta Attorney-General and OSP in tango over extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta

1 hour ago

V/R: Armyworms invade farmlands in Bolove-Nolope community V/R: Armyworms invade farmlands in Bolove-Nolope community 

1 hour ago

IGP deploys special team to probe death of Senegalese national in Kumasi IGP deploys special team to probe death of Senegalese national in Kumasi

1 hour ago

President Mahama orders extension of railway line from Tema Port to Dawa President Mahama orders extension of railway line from Tema Port to Dawa

2 hours ago

Dr Padi Ayertey, the Secretary of the Fertility Society of Ghana (FERSOG) 'Women lose 1,000 eggs every month from age 18, significant at age 35'  — Fertil...

5 hours ago

Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP

5 hours ago

United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line