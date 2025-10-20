ModernGhana logo
KRIF Foundation to host Regal Influence Summit 2025 from November 28–30 in Accra

Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun, Managing Director of KRIF Foundation

The KRIF Foundation is set to host some of Africa’s most influential leaders at the Regal Influence Summit 2025, scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The three-day continental convergence will bring together Heads of State, First Ladies, Royal Majesties, policymakers, CEOs, philanthropists, and innovators to deliberate on the future of governance, leadership, and sustainable influence under the theme, “Commanding Influence, Shaping Nations.”

In a statement dated October 14, the organizers said the summit seeks to strengthen Africa’s voice in global leadership by fostering collaboration across sectors, driving policy innovation, and promoting legacy-based leadership.

It will feature high-level events including the Presidential and Statesmen’s Dialogue, the First Ladies and Royal Leadership Forum, the Global Influence Exchange, and the Legacy Leadership Awards and Gala Night.

“The Regal Influence Summit transcends borders — creating a powerful bridge between Africa’s leadership excellence and the global agenda for sustainable development.

“It is not just a summit; it is a movement to redefine influence as a tool for collective prosperity and legacy leadership,” the statement read in part.

According to the organizers, the summit will also serve as a platform for building purposeful partnerships and strengthening Africa’s role as a key contributor to global transformation.

“Our goal is to elevate Africa’s place in global discourse by providing a platform where visionary leaders can share insights, shape policy, and inspire the next generation of changemakers,” the statement further noted.

1020202565701-1i830o4bau-krif-regal

1020202565719-uypcsferrm-krif-regal-

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

