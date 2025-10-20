United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman 

The Interim National Chairman of the newly formed United Party (UP), Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, has assured that the party will maintain an active presence across the country and not operate only during election periods.

According to him, the UP, which recently received its provisional certificate from the Electoral Commission on October 3, 2025, will be different from other emerging political movements that often become inactive after elections.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues aired on Sunday, October 19, he said the party, which is an offshoot of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and rooted in the Busia political tradition, aims to build strong grassroots structures nationwide to sustain its operations.

“We are not going to be a seasonal party. The third forces you’ve been seeing were seasonal parties, and they were not visible on the ground. We are going to cut across the length and breadth of this country and have offices throughout,” he said.

Alhaji Boniface further noted that the United Party will meet all legal and administrative requirements to establish permanent offices across constituencies and districts.

“You don’t get the provisional certificate immediately and then say, oh, tomorrow, give me the substantive certificate. No. The Electoral Commission must verify that at least in the 276 constituencies or 261 districts, we have offices properly set up and functioning — and we are in a position to deliver that,”stated the UP Chairman.

He added that unlike some political parties that abandon their offices after elections, the UP will remain operational at all times to strengthen Ghana’s multiparty democracy.