Husband and wife dies in fire outbreak at New-Dormaa Mango Grove

A husband and wife on Sunday October 19, perished in a fire outbreak when their five-bedroom house was razed down by fire at New-Dormaa Mango Grove in the Sunyani Municipality.

They have been identified as Nana Siribour Ampofo II, 65 years, a sub-chief at Wenchi and his wife Grace Yaa Ampofo, 48 years. The fire incident has since left residents in a state of shock and disbelief as it remained the topical issue in the area.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) noticed scores of people gathered in groups in sobering manner during a visit to the scene on Monday.

The inferno occurred around 2300 hours on Sunday during a downpour that hit parts of the Municipality, the GNA learnt. However, other occupants of the house managed to escape unhurt. The cause of the fire remains unknown for now.

As at the time of filing this around 0900 hours, the police were yet to retrieve the charred bodies of the deceased persons from the debris.

The Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADO1), Kwame Adomako, told the GNA that the command received a distress call from a fire officer, however, when the fire fighters got to the scene, the inferno had reached dangerous dimensions.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased attempted to escape, however were trapped in the fire.

ADO1 Adomako expressed regret that night fires were becoming alarming in the region, and called on the public to endeavour to call the service emergency line (03520-27129) whenever there was a fire outbreak.

GNA