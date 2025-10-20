Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu

A wave of terror swept through Garu in the Upper East Region when unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians near the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office, leaving at least four people dead.

Eyewitnesses say four armed men riding on two motorcycles stormed the town and began shooting indiscriminately, causing chaos and panic among residents. The victims were hit during the sudden and unprovoked attack.

Confirming the incident, Garu District Chief Executive, John Abaare, said the deceased included a bystander, an NHIA staff member, a mentally unstable man, and Yahaya Bukari, the headmaster of Garu D/A Junior High School.

According to reports, the headmaster was shot and killed while trying to usher his students into their classrooms after hearing the first rounds of gunfire.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the deadly assault and to track down the perpetrators.

The Garu District Assembly has condemned the attack and assured residents that steps are being taken to restore calm and tighten security across the town and its surrounding communities.