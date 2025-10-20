ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 20 Oct 2025 Tragedy

Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu

  Mon, 20 Oct 2025
Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu

A wave of terror swept through Garu in the Upper East Region when unidentified gunmen opened fire on civilians near the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) office, leaving at least four people dead.

Eyewitnesses say four armed men riding on two motorcycles stormed the town and began shooting indiscriminately, causing chaos and panic among residents. The victims were hit during the sudden and unprovoked attack.

Confirming the incident, Garu District Chief Executive, John Abaare, said the deceased included a bystander, an NHIA staff member, a mentally unstable man, and Yahaya Bukari, the headmaster of Garu D/A Junior High School.

According to reports, the headmaster was shot and killed while trying to usher his students into their classrooms after hearing the first rounds of gunfire.

Security forces have since cordoned off the area, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the deadly assault and to track down the perpetrators.

The Garu District Assembly has condemned the attack and assured residents that steps are being taken to restore calm and tighten security across the town and its surrounding communities.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP

1 minute ago

United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman 

2 hours ago

Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu

2 hours ago

Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil

3 hours ago

NACOC engages GSA to fast-track cannabis regulation NACOC engages GSA to fast-track cannabis regulation

3 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai OSP yet to send us dockets to trigger Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Deputy Attorney...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Work hard or prepare for President Asiedu Nketiah — Assafuah cautions NPP

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Let’s take social media as a strategic tool in our rebuilding efforts — Assafuah...

4 hours ago

See high-profile cases on OSPs table See high-profile cases on OSP's table

4 hours ago

Education Ministry to review School Placement System for greater transparency, fairness Education Ministry to review School Placement System for greater transparency, f...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line