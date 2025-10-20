ModernGhana logo
OSP yet to send us dockets to trigger Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Deputy Attorney General

Headlines Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai
MON, 20 OCT 2025 1
Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, has disclosed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is yet to provide his office with the necessary dockets required to initiate the extradition process of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is currently said to be receiving medical treatment abroad, was declared wanted by the OSP earlier this year after failing to honour multiple invitations for questioning over alleged corruption-related offences.

The OSP later requested an INTERPOL Red Notice for his arrest in connection with investigations into alleged abuse of public office for profit, particularly concerning the National Cathedral project and the SML revenue assurance contract.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Srem Sai explained that although his office is the only authority empowered to initiate extradition processes, the OSP has delayed in submitting the needed investigative files.

“We are the only authority that can make an extradition request, but we need an investigative docket from the OSP to be able to do so. As of today, we still do not have a docket from the OSP. We have made several requests and written letters asking for it for about two months now,” he stated.

He stressed that without the docket, Ghana cannot formally request the extradition of the former minister from the United States.

“The INTERPOL Red Notice is not an extradition procedure. To bring the person home, we need to present a full docket of evidence to the American authorities, just as they do when requesting extraditions. Until the OSP provides that, the process cannot move forward,” Dr. Srem Sai stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Kwaku | 10/20/2025 5:47:34 PM

Why is the OSP dragging its feet, only to come and hold press conference when ghanaians raise their concerns.

Comments
body-container-line