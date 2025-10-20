Restoring Trust Through Accountability: Bridging the Legal Gap in Ministerial Fiscal Oversight

📜 Addressed to:
H.E. The President of the Republic of Ghana
The Hon. Attorney General and Minister for Justice
The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament
The Chief Justice of the Republic
The Office of the Special Prosecutor
Civil Society Organizations, Traditional Authorities, and the People of Ghana
🧭 A Nation’s Mirror, A People’s Mandate
In the sacred covenant between leadership and citizenry, justice is not a luxury—it is the lifeblood of trust, dignity, and national renewal. As Ghana’s courts reopen and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) pursues six high-profile corruption cases, we stand at a crossroads between accountability and impunity, between truth and silence.
This article is not merely a legal breakdown—it is a ceremonial call to conscience. It invites every citizen, coalition, and elder to reflect on the charges before us, the laws that govern us, and the figures who evade scrutiny. It asks: How can a nation heal when its wounds are hidden? How can a people rise when their questions are buried?
🔍 The Legal Gap: Why Ministerial Fiscal Misconduct Persists
Despite growing public concern over fiscal mismanagement, Ghana’s legal framework lacks robust mechanisms to hold ministers personally accountable for:
Reckless borrowing and unsustainable debt accumulation
Concealment of loan agreements and financial risks
Unauthorized expenditures and budgetary misrepresentation
Conflicts of interest in procurement and fiscal policy
These gaps have allowed high-ranking officials—including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta—to evade scrutiny, despite widespread calls for investigation. The absence of enforceable laws on ministerial liability has created a culture of impunity, weakening public trust and institutional credibility.
⚖️ Bridging the Gap: Legal Reforms for Ministerial Accountability
To restore integrity and protect the public purse, we propose the following reforms:
1. Constitutional Amendments
Define ministerial liability for fiscal decisions and debt management
Introduce clauses criminalizing financial recklessness and concealment
Mandate transparency in all international loan agreements and fiscal commitments
2. Legislative Action
Enact a Fiscal Responsibility Accountability Act with enforceable sanctions for ministers
Amend the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) to include personal liability for budgetary misrepresentation
Strengthen the Public Procurement Act to prevent ministerial interference and favoritism
3. Oversight and Enforcement
Empower Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with prosecutorial referral powers
Establish a Ministerial Ethics Tribunal to investigate fiscal misconduct and recommend sanctions
Mandate joint investigations between the OSP and Auditor-General for all high-level fiscal decisions
Protect whistleblowers and investigative journalists from retaliation and political intimidation
4. Civic and Coalition Mobilization
Draft a Citizens’ Charter on Fiscal Justice anchored in ancestral values and civic duty
Mobilize public litigation and class actions against fiscal abuse and concealment
Launch civic education campaigns to inform citizens of their rights and the limits of current law
Engage traditional leaders and coalitions in ceremonial advocacy and public accountability rituals
📣 Call to Action: A Covenant for Justice
We call upon the President, Parliament, Judiciary, and Civil Society to:
Acknowledge the urgency of ministerial fiscal reform
Initiate bipartisan dialogue on constitutional and legislative amendments
Fund and protect oversight bodies to operate without fear or favor
Ensure transparency and reparations for past fiscal misconduct
Honor the voices of citizens and coalitions demanding justice, truth, and reform
🪔 Closing Invocation: From Silence to Stewardship
Let this article serve as a ceremonial scroll—a mirror to our institutions, a drumbeat for reform, and a covenant for justice. In the spirit of ancestral wisdom and civic renewal, we declare: No office shall be above scrutiny. No silence shall bury truth. No minister shall escape the mirror of accountability.
Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]