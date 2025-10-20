EU confirms 'contact' with Taliban in Afghanistan over migrant returns

The European Union confirmed on Monday it has initiated exploratory contacts with the Taliban government in Afghanistan as part of efforts to increase the number of deportations of failed asylum seekers from Europe.

The admission comes after a majority ofEU nations urged Brussels to reach out to the administration in Kabul.

Markus Lammert, a spokesman for the EU's executive, told journalists in Brussels that the European Commission was working to ensure coordination among member states,

"Earlier this year, we initiated exploratory contacts at technical level with the de-facto authorities in Afghanistan," he said.

The Taliban have been largely isolated on the global stage since they imposed a strict version of Islamic law upon returning to power in 2021, following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

But in a letter initiated by Belgium, 20 EU member states called on the commission to take action to enable both voluntary and forced returns of Afghans with no right to stay in Europe.

"We are unable to return irregular Afghan nationals, even after a conviction," Belgian migration minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt said in a statement. "This undermines public trust in asylum policy and affects our collective security. It is time for Europe to act together."

Countries sign text

The text was signed among others by Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden.

Most are members of a club of EU countries that is clamouring for a broader clampdown on migration following a souring of public opinion that has fuelled hard-right electoral gains across the bloc.

According to EU data, fewer than 20 percent of people ordered to leave the 27-country EU bloc are returned to their country of origin.

Sweden's migration minister Johan Forssell told the French news agency AFP in an interview last week that EU members could pool resources to repatriate Afghans.

"There could be joint planes to Afghanistan," he said, adding an EU team had been holding technical discussions in Kabul. "We need to find common solutions here," Forssell added.

The EU has maintained a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan but contacts have been limited to certain areas, including humanitarian assistance.

Brussels' diplomatic service says on its website that the engagement "does not bestow any legitimacy" to the Taliban government.

