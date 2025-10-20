KMA Clinic pays GH¢40,000 fine, reopened after operating without valid license

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Clinic has been fined GH¢40,000 by the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) for operating without a valid license, following its temporary closure during a major enforcement exercise in the Ashanti Region.

The clinic was among 18 health facilities shut down on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, for breaching HeFRA’s operational standards.

In an interview with Citi News on Monday, October 20, HeFRA’s Head of Public Relations, Christabel Eyram Nuhoho, confirmed that the KMA Clinic was reopened the next day — Wednesday, October 15 — after management promptly paid the fine and underwent an inspection.

“The KMA Clinic was reopened just a day after its closure. Management came to HeFRA, paid their fine, and also requested an expert inspection. Our team went in immediately to assess the facility,” she explained.

According to Ms. Nuhoho, although the clinic did not fully meet all the standards required for a long-term license, it satisfied the minimum requirements necessary to operate under supervision.

“They didn’t get a perfect score, but they met the basic conditions. As a result, we issued them a provisional license valid for six months. During this period, they must implement all recommendations made during the inspection,” she said.

She added that once the clinic fulfills all corrective measures and notifies HeFRA, a re-inspection will be conducted. If the facility passes, it will be granted a three-year operational license.

Ms. Nuhoho further revealed that out of the 32 health facilities closed during HeFRA’s regional enforcement exercise, eight have so far been cleared to reopen after satisfying the minimum requirements.

“So far, out of the 32 facilities that were closed in the Ashanti Region, eight have been reopened to the public,” she noted.

HeFRA has intensified its nationwide inspection drive to ensure all health facilities operate within the law and meet quality and safety standards required to protect patients.