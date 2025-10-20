‎Centre For Innovation, Technology, Skills and Entrepreneurship Training launched

The Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has launched the Centre for Innovation Technology Skills and Entrepreneurship Training (CITSETT) at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU).

Delivering the keynote address at the launch last Thursday, the Deputy Minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to supporting GCTU’s vision of becoming a leading regional innovation hub.

He described the initiative as “lighting a big hope for students, innovators, the ecosystem, and the entire nation,” emphasising that it represents more than just infrastructure development; it signifies Ghana’s determination to nurture talent, drive innovation, commercialise ideas, and compete globally.

Mr Sukparu mentioned that the Ministry would back three key priorities outlined by GCTU’s management, including enhancing the University’s Digital Infrastructure, establishing a state-of-the-art cybersecurity laboratory, and advancing GCTU’s innovation agenda.

He pledged the Ministry’s continued support through investments in robust fibre connectivity, access to data centres, campus Wi-Fi, and cloud infrastructure. These interventions, he noted, are essential to align national digital backbone planning with institutional developments and ensure that students, faculty, and startups benefit from a “shining example of digital transformation on campus.”

Highlighting the growing importance of cyber resilience, Mr Sukparu emphasised the urgency of GCTU’s proposal for a cutting-edge cybersecurity laboratory. He noted that the facility would provide practical training in areas such as digital forensics, ethical hacking, penetration testing, threat intelligence, and real-world cyberattack simulations, equipping students with job-ready skills and strengthening Ghana’s overall cyber defence capacity.

He praised GCTU’s ambition to replicate a “Silicon Valley model” within Ghana, positioning the country as a regional hub for technology and innovation.