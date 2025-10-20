President Mahama to launch $1.5bn Free Zones Industrial Park

President John Dramani Mahama will on Tuesday, October 21, launch Africa's largest Free Zones Industrial Park, the $1.5 billion Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone (GCSEZ), in the Central Region.

The project marks a major milestone in the country's quest for large-scale industrialisation and regional trade integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Situated on a 21,000-acre site in the Gomoa Central District, the industrial park is expected to create over 60,000 jobs, attract billions of dollars in private investment, and transform the area into a hub for manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, and export services.

Supported by the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the initiative forms part of the government's 24-Hour Economy Agenda, aimed at expanding productivity beyond the traditional working day.

Other dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony include Alban S.K. Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament; Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy; Dr. Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital; Krobo Edusei Jnr., Executive Chairman of Safebond Africa Investment Group; Kwame Asare Obeng, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central; and Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association.

The Gomoa Industrial Park is designed to anchor Ghana's transition from an import-dependent economy to a production- and export-oriented one.

By clustering industries and providing modern infrastructure, including roads, utilities, warehousing, and digital connectivity, the park aims to reduce operational costs and promote value addition across agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

At full operation, it is projected to generate billions in export earnings, support local suppliers, and drive inclusive growth across the Central Region and beyond.

The project also aligns with the AfCFTA framework, giving manufacturers access to a continental market of over 1.3 billion people.

Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, described the project as transformative, saying, “This is a complete ecosystem where sustainability and profitability thrive together.”

He added that the zone's renewable energy infrastructure would ensure “some of the lowest operational costs in the region,” while its strategic location offers access to multiple ports and the Lagos–Abidjan Corridor.

Despite the optimism surrounding the initiative, analysts caution that its long-term success will depend on Ghana's cost structure and business environment.

High interest rates, with manufacturers facing credit costs above 25 percent, coupled with rising utility tariffs and unstable energy supply, continue to pose challenges to industrial competitiveness.

Experts argue that unlocking Ghana's full industrial potential will require reducing borrowing costs, stabilising utility prices, improving logistics efficiency, and streamlining taxes and regulatory processes to make the country more attractive to investors under the AfCFTA.

A pre-launch event at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra will give investors and stakeholders exclusive insights into the park's infrastructure plans, investment opportunities, and long-term strategic vision.

The launch of the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone represents more than an infrastructural milestone.

It is a bold step toward sustainable and inclusive industrialisation that could position Ghana as a manufacturing powerhouse in Africa.

-DGN online