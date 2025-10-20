ModernGhana logo
Awutu Senya East MCE denies sanctioning demolition at Peace Town

  Mon, 20 Oct 2025
Awutu Senya East MCE denies sanctioning demolition at Peace Town

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East, Mr. Seth Sabah Serwornoo Banini, has firmly distanced himself from an alleged demolition exercise said to have taken place in Peace Town, a community within the municipality.

Speaking on CTV’s Oma Ghana Nkosuo morning show hosted by Obaapa Yaa Titi, Mr. Banini categorically denied authorising any such operation, describing the exercise as illegal and unauthorised.

“I have not sanctioned any demolition exercise in Peace Town,” he stated. “I have directed a full investigation into those using my name and office to carry out such unauthorised actions.”

The MCE condemned attempts by unknown individuals to impersonate him or misuse his office to intimidate residents, warning that anyone found culpable would face the full rigour of the law.

Mr. Banini assured residents that the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly is committed to lawful and transparent urban development, stressing that no demolition or redevelopment project would be undertaken without due process and public notice.

He also urged the public to verify all official directives with the Assembly before responding to any claims purportedly issued by his office.

“It beats my imagination how people are quick to link my office to such acts when I was not even within the municipality on the day of the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has initiated preliminary investigations to uncover those behind the unauthorised demolition and to ensure accountability for the disruption caused in the community.

