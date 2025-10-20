African Court deepens cooperation with Tanzanian Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs (MoCLA) of the United Republic of Tanzania have initiated moves to deepen cooperation between the two institutions.

Ms Grace Wakio Kakai, the African Court Deputy Registrar, explained that during engagement with officials from MoCLA, the continental court is working closely with Member States to deal with the persistent challenges such as the low rate of ratification of the Court’s Protocol, limited public awareness and non-compliance with its judgements.

Ms Kakai noted that the African Court has upscaled efforts to promote a better understanding of its mandate, role and contribution.

“Our engagement also extends to states that have withdrawn the Declaration, allowing individuals and NGOs to file cases directly before the African Court, including the United Republic of Tanzania. The African Court hopes that these engagements can foster a greater trust and dialogue,” she said.

The visit of MoCLA officials to the seat of the African Court at Arusha focused on dialogue, learning and cooperation and was hosted together by members of the Registry, on behalf of the President of the Court, Honourable Justice Modibo Sacko.

An African Court document from the Communication Unit and obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra said the visit formed part of the Ministry’s efforts to deepen understanding of the African Court’s mandate, operations, and jurisprudence.

The MoCLA delegation was led by Ms Nkasori Sarakikya, Director for Human Rights in the Ministry, and comprised Assistant Directors, Principal State Attorneys, Senior State Attorneys and State Attorneys from the Division of Human Rights, the section responsible for coordinating human rights issues at both national and regional levels.

The African Court, Deputy Registrar provided an overview of the continental court’s processes, procedures and jurisprudence, highlighting how its decisions interpret and apply the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights in addressing human rights issues and contributing to the development of continental human rights standards.

Ms Kakai also highlighted some of the African Court’s key achievements, including its growing body of jurisprudence and its contribution to strengthening human rights protection across Africa.

Ms Sarakikya, in a response, reaffirmed the Ministry’s appreciation of its collaboration with the African Court, describing it as one of its key partners in advancing human rights and legal developments in Tanzania and across the continent.

She further highlighted that the visit was particularly important for the new cohort of State Attorneys, many of whom sought first-hand exposure to the African Court’s work, procedures and contribution to the continental human rights system.

The visit also created a platform for discussions on a wide range of issues, including the procedures for individuals and non-governmental organisations to file cases before the African Court, its jurisprudence and the status of implementation of its decisions.

Other topics of mutual interest discussed included the need to strengthen cooperation between the African Court and the Ministry and the possibility of the Government of Tanzania re-depositing the Declaration under Article 34(6) of the Protocol, recognising the competence of the Court to receive cases directly from NGOs and individuals.

The visit also provided a platform for learning, exchange and partnership and laid the groundwork for deeper engagement between the African Court and the Ministry in the protection of human and peoples’ rights and justice in Africa.