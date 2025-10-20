ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

African Court deepens cooperation with Tanzanian Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs

By Francis Ameyibor
General News African Court deepens cooperation with Tanzanian Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs
MON, 20 OCT 2025

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs (MoCLA) of the United Republic of Tanzania have initiated moves to deepen cooperation between the two institutions.

Ms Grace Wakio Kakai, the African Court Deputy Registrar, explained that during engagement with officials from MoCLA, the continental court is working closely with Member States to deal with the persistent challenges such as the low rate of ratification of the Court’s Protocol, limited public awareness and non-compliance with its judgements.

Ms Kakai noted that the African Court has upscaled efforts to promote a better understanding of its mandate, role and contribution.

“Our engagement also extends to states that have withdrawn the Declaration, allowing individuals and NGOs to file cases directly before the African Court, including the United Republic of Tanzania. The African Court hopes that these engagements can foster a greater trust and dialogue,” she said.

The visit of MoCLA officials to the seat of the African Court at Arusha focused on dialogue, learning and cooperation and was hosted together by members of the Registry, on behalf of the President of the Court, Honourable Justice Modibo Sacko.

An African Court document from the Communication Unit and obtained by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra said the visit formed part of the Ministry’s efforts to deepen understanding of the African Court’s mandate, operations, and jurisprudence.

The MoCLA delegation was led by Ms Nkasori Sarakikya, Director for Human Rights in the Ministry, and comprised Assistant Directors, Principal State Attorneys, Senior State Attorneys and State Attorneys from the Division of Human Rights, the section responsible for coordinating human rights issues at both national and regional levels.

The African Court, Deputy Registrar provided an overview of the continental court’s processes, procedures and jurisprudence, highlighting how its decisions interpret and apply the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights in addressing human rights issues and contributing to the development of continental human rights standards.

Ms Kakai also highlighted some of the African Court’s key achievements, including its growing body of jurisprudence and its contribution to strengthening human rights protection across Africa.

Ms Sarakikya, in a response, reaffirmed the Ministry’s appreciation of its collaboration with the African Court, describing it as one of its key partners in advancing human rights and legal developments in Tanzania and across the continent.

She further highlighted that the visit was particularly important for the new cohort of State Attorneys, many of whom sought first-hand exposure to the African Court’s work, procedures and contribution to the continental human rights system.

The visit also created a platform for discussions on a wide range of issues, including the procedures for individuals and non-governmental organisations to file cases before the African Court, its jurisprudence and the status of implementation of its decisions.

Other topics of mutual interest discussed included the need to strengthen cooperation between the African Court and the Ministry and the possibility of the Government of Tanzania re-depositing the Declaration under Article 34(6) of the Protocol, recognising the competence of the Court to receive cases directly from NGOs and individuals.

The visit also provided a platform for learning, exchange and partnership and laid the groundwork for deeper engagement between the African Court and the Ministry in the protection of human and peoples’ rights and justice in Africa.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP

3 hours ago

United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman 

5 hours ago

Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu

5 hours ago

Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil

6 hours ago

NACOC engages GSA to fast-track cannabis regulation NACOC engages GSA to fast-track cannabis regulation

6 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai OSP yet to send us dockets to trigger Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Deputy Attorney...

6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Work hard or prepare for President Asiedu Nketiah — Assafuah cautions NPP

6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Let’s take social media as a strategic tool in our rebuilding efforts — Assafuah...

7 hours ago

See high-profile cases on OSPs table See high-profile cases on OSP's table

7 hours ago

Education Ministry to review School Placement System for greater transparency, fairness Education Ministry to review School Placement System for greater transparency, f...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line