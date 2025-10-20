President Mahama to visit Western Region on October 21

President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a one-day working visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to oversee key infrastructure developments and launch new projects under his administration’s BIG PUSH Programme.

According to a statement issued by the Western Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Mr. Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah, the President will officially cut the sod for the Sekondi-Takoradi to Cape Coast Highway Dualization Project, a flagship initiative aimed at improving road connectivity, safety, and economic growth across the western corridor.

As part of his itinerary, President Mahama will also inspect the ongoing expansion works at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, one of the region’s major healthcare facilities, as well as visit other health infrastructure projects currently under construction.

The visit underscores the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and healthcare, to enhance access to services and boost regional productivity.