ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama to visit Western Region on October 21

  Mon, 20 Oct 2025
Headlines President Mahama to visit Western Regionon October 21
MON, 20 OCT 2025

President John Dramani Mahama will embark on a one-day working visit to the Western Region on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to oversee key infrastructure developments and launch new projects under his administration’s BIG PUSH Programme.

According to a statement issued by the Western Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Mr. Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah, the President will officially cut the sod for the Sekondi-Takoradi to Cape Coast Highway Dualization Project, a flagship initiative aimed at improving road connectivity, safety, and economic growth across the western corridor.

As part of his itinerary, President Mahama will also inspect the ongoing expansion works at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, one of the region’s major healthcare facilities, as well as visit other health infrastructure projects currently under construction.

The visit underscores the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development, particularly in transportation and healthcare, to enhance access to services and boost regional productivity.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

President John Mahama President Mahama to launch $1.5bn Free Zones Industrial Park

1 hour ago

President Mahama to visit Western Regionon October 21 President Mahama to visit Western Region on October 21

2 hours ago

KMA Clinic pays GH¢40,000 fine, reopened after operating without valid license KMA Clinic pays GH¢40,000 fine, reopened after operating without valid license

2 hours ago

Former Second Vice Chairman of NPP, Mr. Omari Wadie Alan will not be the first and last to leave — NPP Omari Wadie

2 hours ago

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid OSP increases charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and others to 54 after new ev...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director-General of GTEC GTEC warns public against 50 unaccredited universities

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Oppong Nkrumah supports 22 tertiary students with GHS134,000 scholarship fund

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Cheddar’s New Force could become Ghana’s youth-powered third force — Elvis Darko

2 hours ago

NDC is the only party that resonates with the youth of Ghana — Presidential Staffer NDC is the only party that resonates with the youth of Ghana — Presidential Staf...

2 hours ago

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah United Party won’t survive; Alan should’ve rejoined NPP — Palgrave Boakye-Danqua...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line