'Illegal mining is demon that must be cast out' - Methodist Church Presiding Bishop to government

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, has described illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, as a “demon” that must be cast out of the country.

He urged the government to show greater resolve in confronting the menace, which he said has been overly politicised to the detriment of the nation.

Speaking to journalists at the induction of Rt. Rev. Ebenezer Popeson Adjei as the new Bishop of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, held last Sunday at the St. Paul’s Methodist Cathedral in Tema, the Presiding Bishop expressed deep worry over the continued destruction of water bodies and farmlands.

He criticised the tendency of politicians to promise leniency to illegal miners during election campaigns, only to abandon their commitments after assuming office. He said such political interference has made it difficult for the country to win the fight against galamsey.

“Any activity affecting the environment or the earth that affects our drinking water and our food must be seen as a demon that must be cast out. I suggest that the politicians should stop pampering the galamseyers,” Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyadu declared.

He called on the government to take bold and uncompromising action against illegal mining to safeguard the environment for future generations.

During his charge to the new bishop, the Presiding Bishop reminded Rt. Rev. Adjei to seek God’s guidance and presence in his leadership. Quoting Exodus 33:14 — “My presence will go with you” — he advised him to rely on divine wisdom and avoid the spirit of bitterness and complaint. He also encouraged him to build on the legacy of his predecessors rather than criticising them.

In his acceptance speech, Rt. Rev. Adjei, who succeeds Rt. Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, expressed gratitude to the conference and the Tema Diocese for the honour bestowed upon him. He pledged to serve with humility and dedication, guided by faith and a commitment to unity.

He urged Ghanaians to hold on to hope, depend on Christ, and work together in love, saying the nation can only progress when its people stand united beyond political or religious divisions.

The induction ceremony was graced by several dignitaries, including past presiding bishops Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo and Most Rev. Titus Awotwe Pratt, the Administrative Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. William Agyei Mpere-Gyekye, the Connexional Lay President Kwesi Attah Antwi, ministers of the gospel, and family and friends of the new bishop.