ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kennedy Agyapong’s decentralization agenda will make every region thrive — Kwasi Kwarteng

Headlines Kwasi Kwarteng
MON, 20 OCT 2025
Kwasi Kwarteng

The Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has described his boss’ decentralization agenda as a bold step toward achieving even development across Ghana.

The former Assin Central Member of Parliament had promised to relocate some key ministries to regions where their mandates align with local resources and priorities.

Addressing NPP delegates during his campaign tour in Salaga North over the weekend, Mr. Agyapong said Ghana could not achieve balanced development when government institutions, economic activities, and opportunities remained concentrated in the capital city.

“My proposal seeks to shift the economic and administrative structure of the country by empowering regions to manage major sectors of the national economy,” he explained.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Monday, October 20, Mr. Kwarteng argued that Accra cannot be the only place thriving while once-bustling towns continue to decline.

“Ghana cannot keep growing in one place. Accra is bursting with traffic, high rent, floods, and youth unemployment. Meanwhile, towns that once thrived are fading away. True progress must spread. Decentralisation will bring jobs, dignity, and opportunity closer to every Ghanaian,” he wrote.

“When ministries move, money, jobs, and decisions move. Each relocation creates new ecosystems; contractors, hotels, schools, tech services, and local industries. It’s a chain reaction for regional growth. It’s not just about new offices; it’s about new economies. This is not politics as usual; it’s a plan to make every region matter again,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

October 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on inter...

1 hour ago

Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit

1 hour ago

More cases to be filed — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year begins "More cases to be filed" — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year be...

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong vows to relocate key ministries to regions to promote true dece...

1 hour ago

Man, 32, arrested for impersonating police officer at ShattaFest — Ghana Police Man, 32, arrested for impersonating police officer at ShattaFest — Ghana Police

2 hours ago

Former Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful NDC gov’t won power by telling lies, lofty promises — Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

Join me on this rescue mission — Ursula Owusu declares NPP General Secretary bid Join me on this rescue mission — Ursula Owusu declares NPP General Secretary bid

2 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonooleft and South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor High Court cannot halt Parliament’s vetting of CJ nominee — Dafeamekpor argues

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoeleft and Ken Ofori-Atta Government should’ve exchanged US deportees with Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Fran...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line