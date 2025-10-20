Kennedy Agyapong’s decentralization agenda will make every region thrive — Kwasi Kwarteng

The Spokesperson for the Kennedy Agyapong New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has described his boss’ decentralization agenda as a bold step toward achieving even development across Ghana.

The former Assin Central Member of Parliament had promised to relocate some key ministries to regions where their mandates align with local resources and priorities.

Addressing NPP delegates during his campaign tour in Salaga North over the weekend, Mr. Agyapong said Ghana could not achieve balanced development when government institutions, economic activities, and opportunities remained concentrated in the capital city.

“My proposal seeks to shift the economic and administrative structure of the country by empowering regions to manage major sectors of the national economy,” he explained.

Reacting to this in a social media post on Monday, October 20, Mr. Kwarteng argued that Accra cannot be the only place thriving while once-bustling towns continue to decline.

“Ghana cannot keep growing in one place. Accra is bursting with traffic, high rent, floods, and youth unemployment. Meanwhile, towns that once thrived are fading away. True progress must spread. Decentralisation will bring jobs, dignity, and opportunity closer to every Ghanaian,” he wrote.

“When ministries move, money, jobs, and decisions move. Each relocation creates new ecosystems; contractors, hotels, schools, tech services, and local industries. It’s a chain reaction for regional growth. It’s not just about new offices; it’s about new economies. This is not politics as usual; it’s a plan to make every region matter again,” he added.