Man, 32, arrested for impersonating police officer at ShattaFest — Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one Akoto Nelson, 32, for allegedly posing as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) at the ShattaFest musical event held over the weekend in Accra.

The operation, carried out by the National Operations Directorate (NOD) and the Surveillance Unit of the Ghana Police Service, led to the suspect’s arrest at the Black Star Square on Sunday, October 19.

According to a police statement issued on Monday, the suspect was spotted in full police uniform with the rank of ASP and was behaving suspiciously during the event.

The police added that he obtained the uniform and other police accoutrements in 2022 from a deceased Chief Inspector identified as Gyasi.

“The suspect was arrested by a team of officers deployed to provide security at the event after he was seen in a police uniform behaving suspiciously. Upon interrogation, he admitted that he was not a police officer,” the statement said.

A search conducted at the suspect’s residence in Taifa-Ashaiman uncovered several items, including a toy P99 pistol, pepper spray, two ZTE mini handsets, a Xinfa cutter knife, some complimentary cards, a voter ID, and a birth certificate bearing his name, all of them have been retained as exhibits.

The police said preliminary investigations also revealed that the suspect works as a security guard and messenger at a private company.

“The suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations and will be put before court in due course,” the statement noted.