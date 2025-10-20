Kennedy Agyapong vows to relocate key ministries to regions to promote true decentralisation

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has announced a bold plan to relocate major government ministries from Accra to various regions across the country, describing it as a decisive step toward genuine decentralisation and balanced national development.

Speaking during his campaign tour of Salaga North, Mr Agyapong said the over-concentration of government offices, investments, and job opportunities in the capital city has deepened inequality and stifled growth in other parts of the country.

“For decades, successive governments have talked about decentralisation without action,” he stated. “The result is overcrowding in Accra, rising unemployment in other regions, and the slow death of towns that once had economic promise.”

According to the Assin Central MP, his decentralisation agenda would fundamentally reshape Ghana’s governance and economic structure by shifting decision-making and development opportunities closer to the people. He emphasised that decentralisation must move beyond political rhetoric to become a practical policy that redistributes power, infrastructure, and employment.

Mr Agyapong revealed that under his government, ministries would be relocated based on the unique strengths of each region. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, for instance, would be moved to the northern part of the country, where vast fertile lands and livestock potential could support large-scale agricultural transformation. “With the ministry and its agencies located there, the north would attract massive investment in processing, storage, and mechanisation—creating jobs and reducing poverty,” he said.

Similarly, the Ministry of Energy would be stationed in the Western Region, home to Ghana’s oil and gas reserves. He explained that proximity to natural resources would enhance oversight of the extractive industry, expand local content participation, and stimulate energy-related enterprises such as petrochemical and gas processing plants.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, he added, would be relocated to the Volta Region to take advantage of its scenic landscapes, waterfalls, beaches, and rich cultural heritage. “The Volta Region has all it takes to become Ghana’s tourism and creative arts hub,” he noted.

Mr Agyapong argued that his decentralisation plan would transform regional economies, ease pressure on Accra, and revive dormant towns. “It makes no sense for young people from every region to move to Accra simply because that is where the jobs are,” he said. “When ministries move, private sector investments and jobs will follow. That’s how we revive local economies.”

He added that the relocation policy would also spur new transport and trade networks, including improved road and rail systems linking regions according to their industrial potential. This, he said, would boost inter-regional commerce and expand markets for farmers, artisans, and manufacturers.

To ensure seamless coordination among ministries, Mr Agyapong pledged to implement a robust digital governance system that would allow real-time collaboration and efficiency across regional offices. “With digital platforms, data integration, and virtual meetings, ministries can function effectively no matter their location,” he explained.

He concluded that his plan seeks to ensure fairness in the distribution of national resources and foster a stronger sense of belonging among all Ghanaians. “True unity comes when citizens know government is working for them—whether they live in Accra, Wa, Koforidua, or Bolgatanga,” Mr Agyapong asserted.