Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit

  Mon, 20 Oct 2025
In a heartwarming and unexpected visit, the Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Alhaji Haruna Iddrisu, made a surprise stop at the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) in Accra, where he interacted with first-year students and offered words of inspiration.

The visit, which caught both students and staff off guard, quickly turned into an uplifting session as the seasoned lawmaker encouraged the students to pursue excellence through discipline, hard work, and creativity.

Eyewitnesses described the students’ reaction as one of excitement and admiration, with many visibly inspired by the Minister’s humility and motivational message.

Mr Iddrisu praised PRESEC for maintaining its reputation as one of Ghana’s foremost educational institutions, lauding its commitment to nurturing both intellect and character. “PRESEC is a national treasure — a place shaping the future leaders of our country,” he remarked.

He urged the students to uphold values of integrity, curiosity, and patriotism, describing them as essential qualities for leadership in a fast-changing world. “Your generation carries the responsibility to think boldly and act with integrity. Ghana’s future rests in your hands,” he told the students.

School authorities expressed profound appreciation for the Minister’s gesture, noting that such engagements play a crucial role in connecting leaders with the next generation while motivating students to aim higher.

The surprise visit forms part of Mr Iddrisu’s ongoing youth mentorship and education advocacy initiative, which underscores his belief that Ghana’s long-term progress depends on empowering young people through quality education and moral guidance.

“Ghana’s progress depends on how well we prepare our young minds today,” Mr Iddrisu affirmed. “PRESEC represents the brilliance and discipline we need to transform our nation.”

Nana Oduro | 10/20/2025 1:38:13 PM

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, should have gone to a rural school were both academic and indiscipline is not encouraging to talk to them to ginger them up

