High Court cannot halt Parliament’s vetting of CJ nominee — Dafeamekpor argues

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has questioned the basis of a judicial review application filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo, which seeks to halt the appointment and vetting of her successor, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Justice Torkonoo, who was removed from office on September 1, has filed an application at an Accra High Court seeking to quash all processes leading to her removal.

Through her lawyers, led by Kwabena Adu-Kusi, she is also praying the court to restrain Parliament from proceeding with the vetting of the new Chief Justice nominee.

Reacting to the development in a social media post on Monday, October 20, Mr. Dafeamekpor cited constitutional provisions and previous judicial decisions to challenge the propriety of the former Chief Justice’s legal action.

The lawmaker argued that the High Court lacks jurisdiction to interfere with Parliament’s constitutional duties, especially when the matter involves constitutional interpretation reserved for the Supreme Court.

“Procedurally speaking and legally thinking, how is a High Court called upon to prohibit Parliament from performing its constitutional functions based on a supposed unconstitutional conduct that hasn’t been decreed by the Supreme Court?” he asked.

Mr. Dafeamekpor further cited Article 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which gives the Supreme Court exclusive original jurisdiction in all matters relating to the enforcement or interpretation of the Constitution.

He also referenced his own case, In re Dafeamekpor v. Attorney-General [2024], in which the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament cannot be restrained from carrying out its constitutional duties, even when a related action is pending in court.

“Whether or not the mere filing of an action in the High Court operates to injunct a constitutional authority like Parliament from performing its functions such as the vetting of the new Chief Justice nominee is clearly answered by precedent — the Supreme Court has held that the Court cannot injunct Parliament because of a pending action,” he noted.