Ghana’s Economy at a Crossroads: Tight Liquidity, Digital Finance, and a Renewed Quest for Stability

Ghana’s economic landscape is undergoing one of its most consequential transformations in years. From aggressive monetary tightening to sweeping digital finance reforms, recent developments suggest a country striving to balance short-term stability with long-term structural change.

Reports this week from Accra Business News and Accra Street Journal paint a picture of an economy both under pressure and in transition — navigating inflation control, financial innovation, and the evolving global regulatory environment. Together, they reflect the multi-dimensional struggle of a nation recalibrating its economic model amid shifting global tides.

Bank of Ghana’s GH¢65 Billion Liquidity Sweep: A Costly Battle for Stability

According to a report by Accra Business News, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has withdrawn more than GH¢65 billion from circulation since the beginning of 2025 in one of the largest liquidity mop-up exercises in the country’s history.

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, speaking at the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., described the move as “a costly but necessary sacrifice” to curb inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability.

“The cost to the central bank’s balance sheet has been immense,” Dr. Asiama said. “Almost total money supply is around GH¢85 billion currently, and out of that, the sterilisation we have done this year alone accounts for about GH¢65 billion. But there’s a price to stabilisation. There’s a cost to it.”

The central bank’s tightening has come at a steep cost. BoG has been issuing high-yield short-term securities to soak up liquidity, a measure that helps contain inflation but drives up interest expenses. Dr. Asiama noted ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Finance to share part of the burden, warning that “stability is a public good — someone must pay for it.”

Economists quoted by Accra Business News say the move underscores the central bank’s determination to rebuild credibility after years of fiscal dominance and post–debt-restructuring balance sheet weakness. Still, they caution that prolonged sterilisation could strain reserves and profitability without coordinated fiscal support.

“Monetary policy alone cannot sustain stability if fiscal discipline lags behind,” one analyst noted.

For now, the BoG’s decisive actions have helped stabilise the cedi and moderate inflationary pressures. But as the Governor himself admitted, the fight is far from over — and the cost of preserving stability remains high.

Government Misses T-Bill Target by 55%: Investor Fatigue or Market Reality?

While the central bank tightens liquidity, the government’s short-term borrowing drive has hit turbulence. A separatereport by Accra Street Journal reveals that the state missed its Treasury bills target by a staggering 55%, marking the sharpest undersubscription this year.

Data from the Bank of Ghana showed that the government secured GH¢2.92 billion against a target of GH¢6.57 billion, accepting only GH¢2.08 billion of total bids.

The breakdown of bids shows that the 91-day bill attracted GH¢2.085 billion, of which GH¢2.080 billion was accepted, while the 182-day and 364-day bills received GH¢704.6 million and GH¢136.5 million, respectively.

Analysts point to investor caution amid tightening liquidity conditions and rising yields. The 91-day bill climbed by 16 basis points to 10.69%, while the 182-day bill rose to 12.43% and the 364-day paper edged up to 12.92%.

Economists from Accra Street Journal say the undersubscription reflects a maturing market adjusting to central bank restraint. Investors, they note, are demanding higher returns for short-term government exposure as liquidity thins out.

The episode highlights the tension between fiscal funding needs and monetary policy discipline, a recurring theme in Ghana’s post-restructuring fiscal landscape.

Crypto Regulation on the Horizon: Ghana Prepares New Virtual Assets Bill

While the traditional financial system tightens, Ghana is also preparing to regulate the fast-growing digital currency space. A report by the Accra Street Journal and note from Accra Business News revealed that Ghana will introduce a new Virtual Assets Bill before the end of 2025, signaling the country’s first comprehensive legal framework for cryptocurrency.

Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, speaking at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., said the draft legislation — developed with technical support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — is being finalized for submission to Parliament.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the past four months to put together the regulatory environment, and I must thank the IMF again,” Dr. Asiama said. “They’ve helped us to put together a new bill to regulate virtual assets.”

The central bank’s interest in regulating crypto was triggered by a sharp shift in remittance patterns earlier this year. As the cedi appreciated, remittance inflows through formal banking channels fell, revealing that some diaspora transfers were moving through digital and blockchain-based platforms, including stablecoins.

BoG investigations found that parallel market dealers were using cryptocurrencies to facilitate cross-border payments, effectively bypassing traditional banks.

“We saw remittances suddenly reduce… and discovered that some of the parallel market dealers were using stablecoins and other virtual assets,” Dr. Asiama explained.

The Governor emphasized that regulation was now a national priority: “We can no longer ignore it. We are developing the expertise, manpower, and institutional structures to monitor those flows and ensure transparency.”

Once enacted, Ghana’s Virtual Assets Bill is expected to bring oversight to an industry that has operated in legal ambiguity — potentially positioning Ghana as one of Africa’s most forward-looking financial jurisdictions.

First National Bank Ghana at 10: A Decade of Digital Leadership

Even amid macroeconomic headwinds, Ghana’s private financial sector continues to innovate. According to Accra Business News, First National Bank Ghana is marking its 10th anniversary with a renewed commitment to drive digital inclusion and customer-focused growth.

Chief Executive Officer Warren Adams reflected on the bank’s journey from a digital-first entrant in 2015 to one of Ghana’s most trusted financial institutions today.

“Our journey over the past decade has been defined by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to helping Ghanaians realise their financial goals,” Adams said.

The bank, part of the FirstRand Group, made waves upon entering Ghana with mobile-first banking solutions, intelligent ATMs, and a customer experience model centered on technology. One of its defining moments came with the acquisition and merger of GHL Bank, a strategic move that expanded its reach in mortgage financing and cemented its position in the homeownership market.

As it looks ahead, Adams said the bank is investing in next-generation digital platforms to enhance security and ease of use across personal, business, and family banking segments.

Beyond technology, the bank is deepening its social impact commitments, supporting financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and community development initiatives.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering superior service and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s economic and social development,” Adams added.

The milestone, Accra Street Journal (ASJ) analysts note, represents more than a corporate celebration — it underscores how private sector innovation is shaping Ghana’s financial evolution amid rapid digital transformation.

Taken together, these developments — from the Bank of Ghana’s liquidity tightening to the government’s funding challenges, the forthcoming crypto regulation, and the private sector’s digital expansion — illustrate a financial system in recalibration.

Ghana’s economy is adjusting to a new equilibrium where monetary restraint, regulatory foresight, and technological innovation will determine the pace and quality of growth.

The Bank of Ghana’s heavy sterilisation shows discipline but exposes the fiscal limits of stability. The Treasury market’s undersubscription reflects liquidity fatigue but also a rational market response. The crypto bill highlights a shift toward embracing the inevitable digital future. And the private sector’s resilience, embodied by First National Bank, underscores confidence that Ghana’s financial foundation can evolve — even under pressure.

As Accra Street Journal and Accra Business News both report, Ghana stands at a critical inflection point. The choices made in the months ahead — between short-term cost and long-term reform — will define whether this new phase marks the start of lasting stability or merely another cycle of adjustment.