ModernGhana logo
Government should’ve exchanged US deportees with Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Franklin Cudjoe

Headlines Franklin Cudjoeleft and Ken Ofori-Atta
MON, 20 OCT 2025
Franklin Cudjoe[left] and Ken Ofori-Atta

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has argued that a better deal in the arrangement to accept third-party West African deportees from the United States should have been to secure the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr. Ofori-Atta, who is currently abroad receiving medical treatment, was declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in February and again in June after failing to honour invitations for questioning.

The OSP subsequently requested an INTERPOL Red Notice for his arrest over alleged abuse of public office for profit.

The former minister is being investigated for corruption-related offences, including issues linked to the National Cathedral project and the SML revenue assurance contract.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, if the John Mahama-led administration was serious about recovering looted public funds, it should have used the deportees as a bargaining chip to secure the former minister’s return.

“If the government is truly interested in recovering the Cathedral and SML loot, it should have negotiated to have Ken Ofori-Atta extradited to Ghana in exchange for accepting the deportees after the OSP had successfully put him on INTERPOL’s red list.

“The power of extradition lies with the government through the Attorney-General. The two cases are well known, documented, and straightforward. The AG doesn’t need any further documentation from the OSP,” he wrote.

He further suggested that the Attorney-General and the OSP should hold a joint press conference to clarify matters, stressing that the two institutions must work together rather than engage in unnecessary conflicts.

“The best way out of these not-so-clever leaks is for the AG and the OSP to speak to us in a press conference to clear the air. After all, these anti-corruption institutions are supposed to be working together, not fighting needless turf wars. Meanwhile, we are losing our money, and I am very sure Ken Ofori-Atta has now been given powerful ammunition through this reckless leak to mount a vigorous defence against his extradition. What on earth is this?” he asked.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

