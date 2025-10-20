ModernGhana logo
Self-examination is key, but if unsure visit the hospital regularly – Rabito Clinic to public

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
"Self-examination is key, but if unsure, visit the hospital regularly. Know your normal breast and report any abnormalities," Mr Samuel Agyekum, Occupational Health Manager at Rabito Clinic, stated during a free breast cancer screening and awareness session organised for staff of New Times Corporation (NTC) in Accra.

Mr Agyekum said being familiar with one's breasts was vital in detecting abnormalities early.

He demonstrated proper self-examination procedures, including visual checks in front of a mirror for changes in size or shape and deep-touch checks around the breast and armpit to detect lumps or irregularities.

He stressed that not every lump in the breast or armpit area was cancerous, but any unusual finding should be promptly reported for medical examination.

The exercise was organised in collaboration with Rabito Clinic and the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) as part of the initiative "Female Journalist, Your Story Matters: Don't Let Breast Cancer Silence You."

Mr Agyekum advised that any form of nipple discharge, whether blood-stained or clear, must be reported to the hospital immediately.

He also debunked myths linking brassieres or deodorants to breast cancer, explaining that such products may cause skin irritation but not cancer.

The Rabito Clinic Occupational Health Manager also encouraged men to take an active interest in breast cancer education and screening to help combat the disease and support early detection among women.

He revealed that many men show little interest in breast cancer awareness because they believe the disease affects only women or rely on the low percentage of male cases as an excuse for inaction.

"Men also have breast tissue, and although the percentage of male breast cancer cases is low, it is not impossible. Early detection saves lives," he said.

He said poor dietary habits, excessive consumption of junk food, and the misuse of emergency contraceptives were contributing factors to breast cancer. He urged women to prioritise healthy living and regular medical check-ups.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, urged female journalists to prioritise breast cancer screening and lead by example.

"You must first be healthy to report healthy news. Regular screening helps detect the disease early when it is treatable," he said.

He announced that free breast cancer screening and education sessions would be held at five media houses throughout October, including ATV, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic, Channel One/Citi FM, and Multimedia, to make participation convenient.

Mr Ameyibor said Rabito Clinic and CDA Consult would also roll out a public awareness campaign through traditional and social media to promote breast cancer education and prevention.

Mr Banguu Delle, Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, said increasing awareness and promoting self-examination would empower women to take control of their health.

He added that the female journalists' breast cancer project reflected Rabito's commitment to women's wellness and health education.

Mr Delle urged female journalists to get screened and live healthy lifestyles, saying, "Do not allow breast cancer to silence you from telling the stories."

Staff of New Times Corporation enthusiastically participated in the free breast cancer screening and education.

