GOIL announces major fuel price reduction

In a bold move that reinforces its leadership in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, GOIL PLC, the country’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company, has announced a significant reduction in fuel prices effective Monday, October 20, 2025.

Under the new pricing structure, the cost of Super XP has dropped from GHC 13.38 to GHC 12.98, while Diesel XP now sells for GHC 13.85, down from GHC 14.20. The price of Super XP 95 remains unchanged at GHC 15.25 across all GOIL filling stations nationwide.

In a statement released by the company’s Public Affairs Department and obtained by Modern Ghana News, GOIL explained that the decision was influenced by positive market indicators, the strengthening of the cedi, and improving global economic dynamics.

The move has been widely described as a strategic step that could reshape competition within the industry, as other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are expected to review their prices in response.

“GOIL, Ghana’s trusted OMC for over 60 years, remains committed to delivering fuel that keeps your engine running smoothly without compromising on quality. Every litre meets the highest ISO standards because your vehicle deserves nothing less than the best,” the company said.

GOIL emphasized that the price reduction reflects its customer-first philosophy, aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers while maintaining product excellence. The company expressed optimism that this gesture would strengthen customer loyalty and trust.

Industry observers have described GOIL’s latest adjustment as a “market stabilizer,” noting that the reduction could provide relief to transport operators, traders, and ordinary Ghanaians grappling with rising living costs.

With this move, GOIL has once again reaffirmed its reputation as a pioneer in quality service delivery and consumer-centered innovation in Ghana’s oil marketing industry.