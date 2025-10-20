ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOIL announces major fuel price reduction

By Francis Ameyibor
General News GOIL announces major fuel price reduction
MON, 20 OCT 2025

In a bold move that reinforces its leadership in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, GOIL PLC, the country’s foremost indigenous Oil Marketing Company, has announced a significant reduction in fuel prices effective Monday, October 20, 2025.

Under the new pricing structure, the cost of Super XP has dropped from GHC 13.38 to GHC 12.98, while Diesel XP now sells for GHC 13.85, down from GHC 14.20. The price of Super XP 95 remains unchanged at GHC 15.25 across all GOIL filling stations nationwide.

In a statement released by the company’s Public Affairs Department and obtained by Modern Ghana News, GOIL explained that the decision was influenced by positive market indicators, the strengthening of the cedi, and improving global economic dynamics.

The move has been widely described as a strategic step that could reshape competition within the industry, as other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are expected to review their prices in response.

“GOIL, Ghana’s trusted OMC for over 60 years, remains committed to delivering fuel that keeps your engine running smoothly without compromising on quality. Every litre meets the highest ISO standards because your vehicle deserves nothing less than the best,” the company said.

GOIL emphasized that the price reduction reflects its customer-first philosophy, aimed at easing the financial burden on consumers while maintaining product excellence. The company expressed optimism that this gesture would strengthen customer loyalty and trust.

Industry observers have described GOIL’s latest adjustment as a “market stabilizer,” noting that the reduction could provide relief to transport operators, traders, and ordinary Ghanaians grappling with rising living costs.

With this move, GOIL has once again reaffirmed its reputation as a pioneer in quality service delivery and consumer-centered innovation in Ghana’s oil marketing industry.

1020202591953-pulwo0a442-goil-plc.webp

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP Ofori-Atta’s docket almost ready, will be sent to AG this week — OSP

3 hours ago

United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman United Party is not going to be a seasonal party — National Chairman 

5 hours ago

Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu Four dead as gunmen unleash terror at NHIS office in Garu

5 hours ago

Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil Something is wrong with OSP’s handling of Ofori-Atta case — Kofi Bentil

6 hours ago

NACOC engages GSA to fast-track cannabis regulation NACOC engages GSA to fast-track cannabis regulation

6 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Justice Srem Sai OSP yet to send us dockets to trigger Ofori-Atta’s extradition — Deputy Attorney...

6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Work hard or prepare for President Asiedu Nketiah — Assafuah cautions NPP

6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah Let’s take social media as a strategic tool in our rebuilding efforts — Assafuah...

7 hours ago

See high-profile cases on OSPs table See high-profile cases on OSP's table

7 hours ago

Education Ministry to review School Placement System for greater transparency, fairness Education Ministry to review School Placement System for greater transparency, f...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line