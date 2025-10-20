ModernGhana logo
"More cases to be filed" — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year begins

  Mon, 20 Oct 2025
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced a renewed offensive against corruption, revealing that several high-profile cases are currently before the courts, with more prosecutions expected before the end of 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, October 19, 2025, via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the OSP confirmed that the resumption of court sittings after the legal vacation marks a decisive phase in its anti-corruption drive.

“With the courts resuming from vacation, these are the cases the OSP is actively prosecuting on your behalf, with more cases to be filed in the last quarter of the year,” the statement read.

The Office disclosed that seven individuals have already been convicted this year through plea bargains, describing the outcome as a reflection of “steady progress” in its efforts to root out corruption and related offences.

The OSP noted that it is currently prosecuting a number of individuals and organisations implicated in various acts of financial wrongdoing within both public and private institutions. It assured the public that its investigations are ongoing and that new cases will soon be filed to ensure accountability across all levels of governance.

The announcement underscores the OSP’s commitment to enforcing Ghana’s anti-corruption laws and restoring public confidence in state institutions, particularly as public scrutiny intensifies over the handling of high-stakes corruption cases.

body-container-line