Ghana’s Unused Manpower: A Job-Creation Opportunity Abroad

Ghana’s youth are more educated than ever, yet jobs remain scarce. With thousands of teachers, nurses and graduates idle, President John Dramani Mahama’s government can turn the crisis into an opportunity — exporting Ghana’s skilled manpower to countries in need.

Ghana’s commitment to education has been extraordinary. From free basic and secondary schooling to expanding tertiary institutions, the government has invested heavily in human capital. But while classrooms and certificates have multiplied, job opportunities have not kept pace. Today, Ghana faces an unsettling paradox --- a well-educated but largely unemployed youth population. Teachers, nurses, and graduates roam the streets in search of non-existent jobs. In many communities, frustration and despair are palpable. The few recruitment openings in the army, police, prisons, or immigration services are overshadowed by corruption, nepotism, and secrecy. Without “connections,” getting a job on merit feels impossible. If this problem persists, Ghana risks wasting the very resource it has invested billions to develop --- its people. The solution lies in a bold rethinking. Strategically exporting Ghana’s surplus skilled manpower, much like Cuba and the Philippines have done successfully.

The Scope of Youth Unemployment in Ghana

Recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service (2024) paint a sobering picture:

National unemployment rate: 13.6 %

Youth unemployment (15–35 years): 22.5 %

Youth unemployment (15–24 years): 32 %

Vulnerable employment: 70 % of youth (informal, unstable, poorly paid jobs)

Regional disparity: In parts of Northern Ghana, youth unemployment exceeds 38 %

Despite successive policy interventions --- Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), YouStart, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme --- the needle has barely moved. Many beneficiaries return to unemployment once project funding ends. Clearly, Ghana’s local economy cannot absorb the scale of its annual graduate output.

A Broken Recruitment System

Beyond limited vacancies lies another cancer: corruption in recruitment. Vacancies in key state institutions often go unadvertised, with appointments influenced by family ties, party networks, or outright bribery. Reports persist of candidates paying huge sums just to be enlisted into security agencies. Such practices not only breed resentment but also erode confidence in state fairness and meritocracy. The result is a frustrated, disillusioned youth --- talented, yet trapped.

Exporting Human Capital --- A Bold Alternative

If the jobs will not come to the youth, perhaps the youth can go to where the jobs are. Countries like Cuba, the Philippines, and India have perfected this model. Cuba trains doctors and sends them abroad through bilateral health agreements, earning both revenue and global goodwill. The Philippines is one of the world’s top exporters of skilled labour, especially nurses, caregivers, and seafarers. Remittances account for nearly 10 % of its GDP. India’s IT and engineering manpower serve foreign economies while generating massive remittance inflows --- the world’s highest, over $100 billion annually.

With over 8 million workers abroad, Bangladesh earns roughly $22 billion in remittances annually. A government agency, the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), coordinates training, licensing, and welfare for migrant workers. Pakistan exports skilled and unskilled labour, particularly to the Middle East. The Overseas Employment Corporation manages recruitment to ensure transparency and protection. In 2023, Pakistan received $29 billion in remittances. Sri Lanka uses the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment to oversee labour exports. Remittances are the country’s top foreign-exchange source, averaging $7 billion annually. Nigeria exports nurses, doctors, and IT professionals, especially to the UK, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The government is now developing a structured diaspora engagement policy to manage the migration wave. Ethiopia has formal bilateral agreements with the Gulf States to export domestic workers and construction labourers. It now mandates pre-departure training and reintegration programs to curb exploitation. Vietnam sends workers to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan under carefully regulated technical-internship schemes. In 2024, Vietnamese overseas remittances exceeded $19 billion, helping stabilize its foreign reserves. One in five Nepali households depends on remittances. Workers mainly in the Gulf, Malaysia, and Korea contribute nearly 25 % of GDP. The Department of Foreign Employment provides contracts, insurance, and training. From these ten countries, Ghana can learn to institutionalize the process (create a Ghana Labour Mobility Agency); prioritize training and accreditation before deployment; negotiate bilateral labour agreements for safety and fair wages; digitize recruitment to eliminate corruption; channel remittances through official banks to boost forex reserves; and, create reintegration support for returnees.

A Ghana-Tailored Model

Eligibility and Preparation: Only qualified citizens who have completed national service and served locally for at least three years. Additional training and certification to meet the standards of destination countries (especially in health and education). Pre-departure orientation on rights, contract management, and financial literacy. Institutional Coordination: Establish a Ghana Labour Mobility Agency (GLMA) under the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to identify and negotiate labour-mobility agreements with partner countries, monitor worker welfare abroad, and facilitate SSNIT registration and contribution tracking. Revenue and Remittance Structure: Workers abroad retain full pay, but 10 % of earnings remitted through official channels can go to a National Skills Development and Export Fund. This fund supports training new cohorts, covering placement logistics, and boosting domestic job creation. Remittances also stabilize foreign exchange, a key need in Ghana’s current economy. Contract Duration and Reintegration: Deployment capped at 10 years. Returnees reintegrated into hospitals, schools, and civil-service positions at home. Government offers incentives for returnees to start enterprises, train others, or teach. Transparency and Equity: All opportunities must be publicly advertised, no “protocol lists.” Oversight by Parliament and Civil Society to ensure meritocracy. Gender and regional balance considered in every batch.

What Ghana Gains

Reduced unemployment: Thousands of graduates deployed abroad annually.

Foreign exchange inflows: Through remittances and revenue sharing.

Improved training standards: Local institutions upgrade curricula to meet global benchmarks.

New global networks: Returning professionals bring knowledge, technology, and connections.

Enhanced national reputation: Ghana becomes known as a reliable source of skilled professionals.

What Could Go Wrong, and How to Avoid It

Brain drain: To prevent depletion of essential workers, the government should set deployment quotas and train replacement cohorts in advance. Worker abuse abroad: Every bilateral agreement must ensure legal protection, insurance, and Ghanaian consular support. Corruption risks: Digitize recruitment, automate selection, and publish names of successful candidates to ensure transparency. Reintegration problems: Returnees must be given clear pathways to re-enter the local job market, including incentives for entrepreneurship.

Why This Is the Right Time

The stars align for such a policy under the current administration. President John Dramani Mahama has inherited a youth unemployment challenge but also an opportunity for transformational change. His experience, both domestic and international, positions him to steer a Ghana Human Capital Export Initiative --- a bold, sustainable response to decades of frustration. Globally, labour shortages in nursing, teaching, and technical trades are at record highs. European and Middle Eastern countries are opening doors for skilled migrants. Ghana must position itself now, not later.

Call to Action

The Ministry of Employment, Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must jointly convene a National Stakeholders Forum on Manpower Export and Skills Development. From there, Ghana can launch pilot bilateral programmes with three to five partner countries (UK, Germany, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia), deploy an initial batch of 2,000 professionals for two-year renewable contracts, pass a Labour Mobility Act to institutionalize standards, transparency, and protection, and create a digital registry of all participants --- tracking welfare, remittances, and returnees. Such structured deployment can turn the unemployment crisis into a win-win for both the nation and its youth.

My Reflections

Ghana’s human capital is vast, vibrant, and underused. Every unemployed graduate represents not just a wasted opportunity but a lost potential contribution to national growth. If Cuba can export doctors and the Philippines can export nurses, Ghana can export excellence --- ethically, transparently, and profitably. Education without employment is unfinished business. President Mahama’s government has the chance to make history by turning Ghana’s unused manpower into a global export that creates jobs, earns revenue, and restores hope. “If we cannot absorb all our trained youth at home, then let us empower them to serve abroad --- not as victims of migration, but as ambassadors of Ghanaian skill and discipline.”

