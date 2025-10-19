Nigerian Academy Of Pharmacy Inducts 14 New Fellows Amid Valedictory To Honour Chief Olu Akinkugbe

Fourteen pharmacists were inducted as Fellows at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) during the week at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, amid a valedictory in honour of Pharm Chief Oludolapo Akinkugbe, an icon of the field, notable manufacturer, and entrepreneur.

NAPHARM also honoured four honorary fellows and gave Lifetime Achievement Awards to three others.

Akinkugbe was the esteemed founding President of the Academy of Pharmacy and a towering figure whose vision, mentorship, and integrity influenced generations of pharmacists and national leaders.

Speaking at the Valedictory Session, Prof. Lere Baale, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of NAPHARM, described Chief Akinkugbe as “a pharmacist, leader, and statesman whose life exemplified grace, discipline, and visionary service to humanity.”

Fellows and dignitaries paid sincere tributes to Chief Akinkugbe’s legacy of excellence, enduring influence on healthcare systems, and lifelong commitment to professionalism, ethics, and nation-building.

Chief Oludolapo Ibukun Akinkugbe (CFR, CON) was a distinguished Nigerian pharmacist, pioneering entrepreneur, and influential corporate leader. He passed away peacefully on 22 September 2025, at the age of 97. A devoted family man, Chief Akinkugbe passed on 11 days after his wife of 70 years. Children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren survive him.

He played key founding roles in Palm Chemists Ltd, Spectrum Books Ltd, and Vitalink Pharmaceutical Industries, among others. His corporate footprint spanned banking, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and publishing.

He held leadership roles in numerous major corporations, including as Chairman of West African Portland Cement Company, Procter & Gamble Nigeria Plc, and Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline Nigeria). He also served as a Director of Barclays Bank Nigeria (now Union Bank), Nigerian Tobacco Company, Fan Milk, and IBTC Chartered Bank Plc. This extensive influence earned him the enduring nickname, "Chairman of Chairmen".

He began his career at the Lagos General Hospital and later worked at the Central Medical Stores. At just 22 years old, he was persuaded to become the General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Pharmacists (NUP), where he successfully advocated for better pay and conditions for pharmacists nationally. After the NUP was dissolved, he joined the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), eventually becoming its fourth President. His leadership earned him a position on the Council and Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Pharmaceutical Association.

The 14 new Distinguished Fellows include Pharm. Dr Samuel Oluwaoromipin Adekola, Pharm. Yedunni Abimbola Adenuga; Pharm. Dr Adenike Olubisi Adenuga; Pharm. Dr Victor Gbenga Afolabi, Pharm. Prof. Ezekiel Olugbenga Akinkunmi, Pharm. Dr Umoru Barde Ali, Pharm. Prof. Olufunsho Awodele, Pharm. Jaiyeola Adetunji Doherty; Pharm. Dr Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim; Pharm. Dr Thomas Omotayo Ilupeju, Pharm. Dr Wilson Ishima, Pharm. Steve Azubuike Okoronko, and Pharm. (Mrs.) Olayinka Folashade Oredola.

Four Honorary Fellows include Pharm Elder Ebenezer Adeleke, Pharm Alfred Oladeji Osinoiki, Chief Varkey Verghese MFR, and Alhaji Sayyid Atana.

The three Lifetime Achievements Awardees were Pharm Prof Gabriel Osuide, Pharm Asiwaju Theophilous Adebowale Omotosho, and Dr. Fidelis Ayebae.

NAPHARM reaffirmed its leadership in shaping the future of healthcare and national development during the events, when Mr Wale Oyedeji, Group Managing Director of First HoldCo Plc, led a discussion on the timely and transformative theme “Pharmaceutical Innovation as a Catalyst for National Development”.

The series of events united renowned leaders, professionals, policymakers, and scholars from across Nigeria and the international pharmaceutical community to explore how innovation in pharmacy and healthcare can foster economic diversification, generate jobs, and further national development.

In his address, Mr Oyedeji underscored the critical role of research, local manufacturing, digital health, and investment in building a resilient pharmaceutical value chain that supports Nigeria’s industrial and health security goals.

He emphasised that “pharmaceutical innovation is not only about developing new drugs but also about creating an ecosystem that supports knowledge, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across public and private sectors.”

Oyedeji called on government, academia, investors, and practitioners to align strategies to harness Nigeria’s demographic advantage and intellectual capital for sustainable development.

The two-day events held on 15 and 16 October 2025 at the Old Great Hall, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.